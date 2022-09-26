KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website.

However, the Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County Commission must vote to accept the bid for it to be awarded, Chairman Randall Jones said.

Bob Brown

Bob Brown, executive director of Lakeway Christian Schools, which includes Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
Melissa Woods

Melissa Woods.

Randall Jones

Randall Jones, Sullivan County Board of Education chairman

