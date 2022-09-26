KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools may be sold to Lakeway Christian Schools after an online auction high bid of $2.3 million, according to Monday results posted on the Sullivan County Schools website.
However, the Board of Education must approve or deny the bid and the County Commission must vote to accept the bid for it to be awarded, Chairman Randall Jones said.
The school board is next scheduled to meet Tuesday, Oct. 18. Jones said he knows of no plans for a called meeting before then but one could be held if needed. The next scheduled County Commission meeting is Thursday, Oct. 20.
"To my knowledge, it is the first time" the school system has sold real estate online, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said Monday, adding that system was put together by school system employee Amy Grizzel and may be used in the future.
It also may mark the second-highest amount ever paid for a county school campus, the first being the $20 million in bond proceeds Kingsport pay to buy the former Sullivan North High School in a negotiated, non-auction sale.
The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board. KEDB Chairman Chris Denison, a local banker, bid on behalf of the city. The auction ran for a week, starting 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, but drew no bids until Monday, Sept. 26, the last day.
The school board could reject the Lakeway bid and instead award it to Kingsport, or it could reject both bids.
LAKEWAY OFFICIAL 'PLEASED'
"We're very pleased," said Bob Brown, executive director of Lakeway Christian Schools that includes Tri-Cities Christian Academy. "It's obviously put a little bit of a strain on use from a financial point of view."
Lakeway bought and is using a former Methodist Church off state Route 36 between Kingsport and Johnson City for a school in operation for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, in addition to the main campus near Tri-Cities Airport on state Route 75.
In addition, Lakeway is building a new middle school and high school campus on a site it bought in the Tri-Cities Crossings area near the interchange of Interstates 81 and 26, a Jonesborough address in Sullivan County adjoining Washington County on one side and Kingsport city limits on the other.
The White Pine-based, non-denominational system offered $1.6 million for the campus last year, later increasing its offer to $1.8 million and then $2 million, which the county school system eventually made the minimum bid.
Lakeway opened the bidding at $2 million and after going back and forth with Lakeway ended the bidding with a high of $2.3 million. Interim bids were Kingsport $2.01 million, Lakeway $2.25 million and Kingsport $2.275 million, which was $25,000 short of Lakeway's high bid.
KINGSPORT OFFICIAL STILL HOPEFUL
Kingsport Board of Education President Melissa Woods said after the bidding that the county school board still could award the bid to the city since the county BOE reserved the bid to reject any and/or all bids and could award Kingsport the bid $25,000 short of Lakeway.
"We may still be awarded the bid," Woods said, adding she's grateful the city went "above and beyond" the $2.25 million the school board voted 3-2 to reimburse the city for a bid from its reserves. Anything higher than $2.25 million would be the responsibility of the city.
The Sullivan County school board last year put on a deed restriction saying no school use for the property but late this summer changed that back to the allowed uses of residential and education.
JONES EXPLAINS LOGISTICS
All bids were made Monday, starting at the minimum of $2 million by Lakeway. The auction was to have ended at noon but had last-minute bids and was extended until 1 p.m. Jones said the auction was set up to close at noon or 30 minutes after the last bid, whichever came last.
The county school system last used the more than 16-acre campus and 1950s building for students in May of 2021. Colonial Heights and Sullivan Gardens middle schools merged to form Sullivan Heights Middle, located in the former Sullivan South High School.
CITY BOE WANTED LATER AUCTION
City school board members, before approving the $2.25 million school system-funded bid, lamented that the sale didn't occur after an updated facilities study could give them guidance on the need for an additional facility in that area of Kingsport.
The city annexed and grew into that area south of the city after school was built, followed by subsequent building additions.
WHAT IF HIGH BID ACCEPTED?
Brown had indicated if the group bought the school, it would turn the existing building into a new campus for Tri-Cities Christian School operations in the fall of 2023. Kingsport City Schools officials said they had eyed the site, but not necessarily the building, for a new city elementary or possible middle school.
"We can't really say," Brown said of opening the school in August of 2023.
"We went in a group and toured the facility Friday," Brown said.
"There's a lot of work that has to be done," Brown said. "We're excited about the possibilities."
He also thanked community members living near the school for supporting its sale to Lakeway.
Look to the Kingsport Times News online and print edition for updates on this story.