KINGSPORT — The Kiwanis Club of Kingsport has partnered once again with Kennedy Elementary School to sponsor an annual field trip for the fifth-grade students and teachers.
The goal of the day trip Feb. 16 is to expose the students to one private and one public college education option.
“Overall, we want to see our students get excited about their future and see themselves one day being on a college campus or pursuing their education past high school,” school counselor Kim Oaks-Blair said.
The trip will include a visit to Milligan University near Elizabethton in the morning and lunch in the Milligan cafeteria, then a visit to Northeast State Community College in Blountville during the afternoon.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.