KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse has been named the 2022 First Tennessee District Superintendent of the Year.
With the recognition, Moorhouse is also a finalist for the 2022 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced later this year.
“I am humbled to be selected by my peers of the First Tennessee Superintendent Study Council to represent them this year,” Moorhouse said in a KCS news release.
“I am so proud of what we have accomplished this year in Kingsport City Schools and am honored to have the opportunity to tell the heroic stories of our teachers, support staff, students, and families. Together, we accomplished amazing outcomes for our community.”
Now in his fourth year leading Kingsport City Schools, Moorhouse has also served as the Greeneville director of schools, on the Board of Advisers for the Niswonger Foundation, as chairman of the Superintendent’s Study Council (Tennessee Department of Education) and board of the United Way of Greater Kingsport.
He also is a two-time recipient of the East Grand Division Principal of the Year and recipient of various awards for excellence in mentoring and leadership from Carson-Newman University, the University of Tennessee and Milligan University.
Moorhouse earned a bachelor of science degree from Milligan College in 1991, as well as a master’s of arts in teaching in 1992 and a doctorate in educational leadership in 2002, both from East Tennessee State University.
KCS is comprised of 13 schools, including a pre-K, eight elementary schools, two middle schools, one high school, a high school program of choice and an alternative learning program.
Total enrollment is more than 7,600 students. The vision of Kingsport City Schools is to Inspire. Cultivate. Impact.