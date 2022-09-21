KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year.
The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.
The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division: East, Middle and West.
This marks the second year in a row that a Kingsport City Schools principal was named a finalist for the honor.
Dr. Chris Hampton of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Tyler Salyer of West Collierville Middle School were selected 2021-22 Tennessee Principals of the Year.
“I am so excited that Dr. Loudermilk has been recognized by the state of Tennessee as one of the top administrators in the state,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. “He is highly respected by his peers and is committed to students’ success. Our district continues to be recognized for the outstanding leaders we have in our schools.”
The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is given annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school, according to the release.
To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. All nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.
“I am humbled to be named a finalist for the 2022-2023 Tennessee Principal of the Year,’’ Loudermilk said in the release.
“It was truly unexpected to be included on the list of deserving finalists. Completing this process has allowed me to reflect upon all of the great teachers, staff, students and fellow administrators that I have worked alongside over the past nine years. It is and has always been an honor to represent Kingsport City Schools as an administrator,” he said.
Loudermilk served as principal at Andrew Jackson Elementary School, and he also was an associate principal at Sevier, taught at the elementary level, served as a data analyst for the Tennessee Department of Education and was an associate and interim assistant principal at Robinson Middle.
He holds a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies from East Tennessee State University, a master’s in administration from Union College, an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate in school leadership from ETSU.
The nine Principal of the Year finalists will proceed to an in-person interview that will be held in the coming weeks where each will meet with a panel of interviewers made up of department staff and other education leaders.
Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration held later this fall.