KINGSPORT — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk, a former Jackson Elementary principal, is one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year.

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently announced the finalists for the 2022-23 award.

Kingsport City Schools logo

To learn more about the Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year Awards, go online to https://www.tn.gov/education/teaching-in-tennessee/educational-recognition.html.