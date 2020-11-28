KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools’ Lincoln Elementary has been named a 2020-2021 Gold Level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School by the Tennessee Behavior Supports Project (TBSP) at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
The program is funded by the Tennessee Department of Education. There are more than 1,800 schools considered for the honor each year, but only a small percentage meet the criteria to become an RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School.
“The staff at Lincoln have worked hard to create a positive environment for our students,” said Principal Suzanne Zahner. “We know that learning respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, and safety at a young age will help our students in the community now and down the road as they grow and mature.”
Lincoln Elementary has been a participant in training and technical assistance provided by TBSP and has undergone the process of implementing a positive and proactive behavioral systems framework for all students.
The RTI2-B framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations across campus, teaching, reteaching, reinforcing and regularly acknowledging students, faculty and families for exhibiting these expectations.
“We are very proud of our work using Restorative Practices and teaching our students to listen, acknowledge feelings, and find ways to make things right. Our students have also become proficient in recognizing their emotions by using the Zones of Regulation approach at school. These approaches have helped make Lincoln a calm environment where all children can thrive and learn,” Zahner said.
Lincoln has applied this framework to improve the climate, culture, and proactive disciplinary practices that directly impact student engagement and school connectedness. In meeting this award criteria, Lincoln demonstrated use of school-wide behavioral data to inform teaching practices and levels of support provided to students based on need. Twice a year, Lincoln staff reflect on overall fidelity to guide their implementation of the RTI2-B framework.
As a gold level RTI2-B Model of Demonstration School, Lincoln can now serve as a mentor to other schools in East Tennessee.