KINGSPORT — Because of an increase in COVID-19 positive test results and ensuing quarantines of faculty, staff and students, Johnson Elementary School Tuesday morning went virtual for grades 3-5 through the rest of the week.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True in a morning phone interview said the change was made Monday using a "decision tree" the school system has for COVID-19, a pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
"We made the decision yesterday," True said Tuesday. "Grades 3 through 5 at Johnson are virtual through next Friday." He said that means 3-5 students will return to class Monday, Dec. 14. Students in grades per-K through 2 will continue to learn in-person, he said.
As a system, Kingsport City Schools has students in grades 6-12 in hybrid mode, meaning they attend classes in person two days a week and are virtual the other three.
In other Kingsport public schools, True said some individual classes or grade levels have gone virtual but no others have sent three grade levels home.
As previously reported, Hawkins County Schools to the west of Sullivan and Kingsport made seven schools virtual starting Tuesday.
According to the KCS 2020-21 Covid-19 Dashboard as of late Tuesday morning, Dec. 1. Johnson had 72 people quarantined and 15 confirmed cases, including six cases confirmed on Monday, Nov. 30.
Elsewhere in the school system, the dashboard reported that Dobyns-Bennett High School had 17 cases and 61 quarantined and a districtwide category had two cases and no quarantines.
Robinson Middle had 10 cases and 43 quarantines, Sevier Middle five cases and no quarantines, Jackson and Washington elementaries two cases each and no quarantines, Lincoln and Roosevelt elementaries one case each and 17 and five quarantines, respectively.
True said the dashboard generally is updated between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. most days, although some days the update comes as late as about 6 p.m.
