KINGSPORT — The replacement for the demolished Lee Apartments, to be called The Grove at Poplardale or the Grove for short, is still in the works.

The replacement for Lee, demolished in 2018, hasn’t quite reached fruition for Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority. However, the KHRA has other projects in progress or done as it prepares to apply for a low-income housing tax credit, possibly in June, for the Grove.

Terry Cunningham

Casey Begley

Casey Begley, project manager for the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Agency
Emily Chase

Emily Chase, grants and redevelopment manager for the Kingsport House and Revelopment Agency

