KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton and Kingsport City Schools Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnson are among finalists for statewide recognition.
The Tennessee Department of Education has announced that they are, respectively, among nine finalists for principal of the year and eight finalists for supervisor of the year. The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence region in the state, with up to three finalists or one in each Grand Division: East, Middle and West.
“I am so excited for Dr. Hampton and Mrs. Johnston to be able to advance to finalist status,” Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. “They are both incredibly deserving of such a recognition. I cannot think of a recent time that a district has had both a principal of the year and a supervisor of the year advance to the final round in the same year. Kingsport is blessed to have incredible people leading our schools every day, and this is a testament to this very fact. I look forward to learning the final results at this year’s Lead Conference in November.”
The annual principal award goes to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership who drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.
“Advancing in this process is certainly an honor and completely reflective of the collective efforts that go into changing the lives of the students at Dobyns-Bennett High School and in our Kingsport community,’’ Hampton said. “I am so thankful for and give much of the credit to a work family that elevates the needs of our students above everything else and thus supporting the overall success of our school.”
Also each year, an outstanding public school supervisor is recognized as the supervisor of the year. To qualify, candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and faculties. In addition, the nominees must have a minimum of one year of experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years of experience in public schools.
“I am humbled and honored to be considered a state of Tennessee supervisor of the year finalist,” Johnston said. “To represent the nursing staff of Kingsport City Schools is a privilege, and their dedication and commitment to excellence inspires me daily. The last 16 months have shown that bridging the gap between medical needs and education is critical, now more than ever.”
Nominations of one principal and one supervisor were accepted from the state’s school districts. Out of more than 60 applications, up to three regional semifinalists were identified by selection committees in each region, and the finalists for each award were then selected by a state-level selection committee.
Principal and supervisor of the year finalists will now proceed to an interview that will be conducted in August. Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee principal and supervisor of the year will be selected from this group and announced in November.