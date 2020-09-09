KINGSPORT— The virtual/hybrid/in-person education “ship” of Kingsport City Schools 2020-21 school year is sailing without taking on water in choppy seas of the COVID-19 pandemic, a school system staffer told the city school board on Tuesday.
That was part of an update city school board members got on virtual and hybrid learning practices at their regular meeting.
The practices are designed to reduce active cases in the more than 7,700-student system, of which about 1,700 students are all virtual.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said that the school system as of Tuesday had four active cases of COVID-19. The four are one each at Robinson Middle, Dobyns-Bennett High, Jackson Elementary and the Administrative Support Center, or central office.
HOW IS LEARNING GOING?
Christian Horner, innovative learning coordinator in charge of face-to-face learning that includes hybrid and some virtual learning, and Ryan Wheeler, instructional design specialist in charge of Remote Choice Learning, also known as FCL or virtual academy, gave recaps of how the school year has gone so far.
“The ship is beginning to sail. It’s no longer filling up with water,” Wheeler told the board.
The system began all-virtual on Aug. 19 and then switched to a blended approach of in-person for grades pre-K through 5 and staggered or hybrid for grades 6-12.
In the higher grades, students with last names A-J go Mondays and Tuesdays in person, while those with K-Z names go Thursdays and Fridays.
Exceptions are short weeks, including this one when students did not attend in-person or online Monday because of Labor Day.
The system finished out 2019-20 from mid-March into May all virtual because of the pandemic, but for 2020-21 Tennessee is expecting standardized testing and attendance mandates to be followed — unlike the spring.
CANVAS VERSUS ODYSSEY?
Horner said that the face-to-face students are using primarily Canvas for virtual, hybrid and blended learning, while Wheeler said students are using primarily Odyssey but still using some Canvas for virtual-only learning in the RCL.
Google Classroom and other programs are being used for some virtual learning.
Ultimately, however, Horner, Wheeler and Moorhouse said the goal is to shift all virtual learning over to Canvas, but they said that Odyssey was already being used by Cora Cox Academy and that the system didn’t have much time to in effect open a new school of almost 1,700 students, the RCL.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Rhonda Stringham has in effect become principal of that new RCL school, Moorhouse said.
Horner said that the face-to-face learning has been a “Canvas first” endeavor, although some teachers still connect to other virtual programs and portals, something that board member Todd Golden said could be difficult for parents and students trying to get assignments online.
“Virtual learning is not going to go away 100 percent,” Moorhouse said. Wheeler said the issue is that the school system over the summer developed virtual learning, a process he said normally would take three to five years to implement fully.
RCL has 1,680 students, involving 114 teachers. Odyssey is used in grades K-12 but Canvas is used to supplement grade K-5, with the ultimate goal to switch to most all Canvas and use a Kingsport City Schools curriculum, not the Odyssey one that has been tweaked to be close to KCS but not exactly.
Golden said he fears students, who can exit RCL every nine weeks in pre-K through 6 and every semester in high school, might be behind when going back to face-to-face learning that used Canvas.
“Long term, RCL will likely be 100% Canvas,” Wheeler said.
OTHER ACTIONS
The school board, in 5-0 votes:
- Approved a contract for a customized benchmark assessment program by Certica Solutions Inc. not to exceed $83,975. Moorhouse said all Northeast Tennessee school systems are using the same program and thus will be able to compare to each other.
- Approved a three-year extension of an ENA Voice Services opt-in agreement with Metro Nashville Public Schools. Technology head Tony Robinson said the renewal will give teachers, among other things, a new ability to take and receive landline number calls on their cell phones, which he said teachers have requested for the new virtual learning environment.