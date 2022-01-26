KINGSPORT — Two men from a Mississippi firm will be in town next month to do interviews and gather other information for the Board of Education to use in evaluating Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse.
And if there's only one thing employees and board members should know, BOE Vice President Julie Byers says it is that the information and opinions gathered will remain anonymous and confidential, i.e. people won't be identified with their comments about Moorhouse.
The BOE began its Tuesday work session, which as previously reported included a discussion about paying substitute teachers and other fill-in employees more during staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, by discussing the process to be utilized during the upcoming superintendent annual evaluation.
The board also discussed adding a touch of gold to the red and white colors of Sevier Middle School when it moves to the former North High School building circa 2023, but it took no formal action on any issue at the work session.
At the January meeting, the five-member BOE elected to enter into an agreement with an outside consultant to assist in facilitating the evaluation.
The board approved at its Jan. 13 meeting a proposal to spend $6,500 to get the Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based Impact Education Group to help with the annual evaluation of Moorhouse for a cost of $6,500 plus actual travel up to $3,500. BOE President Jim Welch said another proposal would have cost about $25,000.
James Hutto with Impact Education Group will be the individual to lead this work, along with colleague Scott Lewis. Hutto and Lewis were present Tuesday electronically (via video on a computer screen with audio) to meet with the board and discuss the parameters to be utilized.
Information will be gathered in areas such as communication, visioning and goal setting through methods such as interviews and site visits.
Hutto, a retired 42-year educator, and Lewis, a former school system chief financial office with 35 years experience, will be working to complete their information gathering process by March 4.
The BOE, by Tennessee law, is to evaluate the job performance of the superintendent, as well as his or her relationship with the board, employees and community. Other things to be considered are communications skills, student achievement and meeting school system goals. The timing will give the board input on the evaluation the panel plans to make in the spring.
"We're not evaluating the superintendent," Hutto told the board. "That's your job. That's the board's job."
The two are going to meet with central office staff as well as attend a BOE meeting and ask Moorhouse to put together a portfolio.
The site visit will begin with a trip of the two to Kingsport Sunday, Feb. 20, and then work Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21 and 22. The latter is a voting meeting Hutto and Lewis plan to attend since the work session instead will be flip-flopped with the board meeting that had been set for Feb. 8.
