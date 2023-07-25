KINGSPORT — Kingsport public school officials say a 2021 Tennessee law, which linked standardized reading test scores to promotion to fourth grade, caused an increase in Summer Learning participants this year.
So, Kingsport City Schools Board of Education member Todd Golden, an outspoken opponent of the law and its architect, state Sen. John Lundberg, R-Bristol, has a request.
Golden on Tuesday called for an accounting of how much the increase cost the city school system so all that cost could be billed back to the state.
SUMMER LEARNING NUMBERS
Rising fourth graders made up the largest group in summer learning, which was required for students scoring in the bottom two tiers of the English/Language Arts Comprehensive Assessment Program or TCAPs.
Of 556 rising third graders, 198 or 35.6% participated in summer learning. The rising fourth graders made up 22.2% of 892 students who participating in K-8 Summer Learning.
The good news is that all told, 99% of third graders were promoted to the fourth grade, according to information in a Summer Learning report at a board work session Tuesday evening from Michael Hubbard, director of performance learning; Dr. Jennifer Pangle, multi-tiered system of supports or MTSS specialist, and Dr. Rhonda Stringham, assistant superintendent of instruction.
Hubbard said four of five retained will repeat third grade by agreement of parents. The numbers don’t include students exempt from the law because of learning difficulties.
For the 75 who opted for a TCAP retake, 18.7% moved from a level 2 to 3, 8% from 1 to 2, 4% from 2 to 1 and the vast majority, 69.3%, had no change.
As for those who sought appeals, of 111 submitted, 107 were approved, two students were promoted because they were previously proficient, one student was denied and one student was ineligible because of being at the lowest level.
Appeals could include students having a traumatic event such as losing a parent or family member to death, jail or prison or being burned out of their home.
WHAT WAS the COST AND what DID STATE PAY?
The bad news, Golden said, is that the state likely didn’t pay the full cost of the mandate and that Pearson, the author of the test, may be using people whose first language is not English to grade the test, including short essay responses.
Stringham said she will try to come up with an estimate of the cost, of which Golden said Tennessee officials should pay “every ounce.” The state paid for the rising fourth grader Summer Learning mostly, but Golden said some costs likely were counted or covered by the state and were absorbed in existing budgets or even community donations.
Golden said he also will continue to seek a way to see if the tests were properly graded by Pearson, an international company the state hired to grade the TCAPs.
“What I would like to do is see if these were properly graded,” Golden said. He said Pearson officials refuse to hand over copies of the test and that an essay prompt writing assignment makes up more than 20% of the test score.
However, Golden said it is ironic that in the retests, the essay question is not used.
Golden said a case possibly pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, Pearson vs. Chegg, might make at least the test questions public record. Among other things, Golden said Pearson Education Inc. is arguing that Chegg Inc. was not legally able to use answers to questions from prior tests by Pearson to help students prepare.
However, Golden also said he wanted to thank school system officials, including the ones who presented to the board and Summer Learning teachers, for their hard work.
BOE President Melissa Woods said changes in the law going into effect for 2023-24 include allowing school system employees to help more in making appeals for their children with low TCAP reading scores at the end of third grade.
She said further changes are possible after the General Assembly convenes in January of 2024.