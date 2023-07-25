Kingsport City Schools logo

KINGSPORT — Kingsport public school officials say a 2021 Tennessee law, which linked standardized reading test scores to promotion to fourth grade, caused an increase in Summer Learning participants this year.

So, Kingsport City Schools Board of Education member Todd Golden, an outspoken opponent of the law and its architect, state Sen. John Lundberg, R-Bristol, has a request.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you