Left to right Dr. Seth Brown, chief medical officer at Niswonger Children's Hospital, and Dr. Luis Isaza, medical director of the Willow Unit at Woodridge, Hospital, appeared at a Parent University: Empower Our Families on Substance Misuse and Mental Health Tuesday at Dobyns-Bennett High School's Nancy Pridemore Performing Arts Center.
Left to right, Sevier Middle School counselor Christian Collins, Kennedy Elementary counselor Kim Oaks-Blair and Kingsport City Schools Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash at a Parent University panel on Empowering Our Families on Substance Misuse and Mental Health Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Dobyns-Benentt High School's Nancy Pridemore Performing Arts Center.
KINGSPORT — When a young student came to an emergency room in Johnson City, Dr. Seth Brown said it became the embodiment of what he called the slippery slope of substance misuse and abuse.
" 'Now I feel nothing,' " Brown, chief medical officer and pediatric emergency medicine physician at the Niswonger Children's Hospital, quoted the young male talking about a slide into substance abuse because of a relationship problem. " 'I would love to go back to where I feel something.' "
Brown said the youth was "literally numb" from self-medication for a mental health issue and young folks "truly do feel like it's the end of the world" when a relationship ends. Brown said substance red flags for parents include slipping grades, getting too much or too little sleep, and changes relationships.
MORE PANEL DISCUSSION
Brown was one of the participants at a Kingsport City Schools Parent University event Tuesday night. "Empowering Our Families on Substance Misuse and Mental Health" was the first non-virtual such event held by KCS in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Dr. Luis Isaza, medical director of the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital of Ballad Health and assistant professor at the East Tennessee State University Department of Psychiatry, said KCS and other local school systems have tremendous resources for parents and children.
For KCS, those include school counselors at all levels, plus counselors from Camelot and Frontier Health in the system. "Every school has outside services," Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said. Most costs are covered by private insurance or TennCare, and for those without insurance he said pro bono services can be arranged.
"Please reach out to your school counselor. Please reach out to your school principal," said Nash, a former school counselor and former principal.
'SEX, DRUGS AND ROCK AND ROLL'
Isaza said the teenage years include pushing the envelope, embracing a "sex, drugs and rock and roll" mentality in which they model adult alcohol, vaping and drug use. Once students are in a crisis phase and in inpatient psychiatric care, he said, the goal is to stabilize them and get them back in school and to outpatient treatment.
Christian Collins, a Sevier Middle School counselor, said middle school students are trying to find themselves and face peer pressure. He urged parents to talk with their children about substance issues and report issues to school officials. Brown suggested students keep busy beyond academics and peer relationships with positive after school and extracurricular activities.
Among others on the panel, Nash said most school personnel are trained to refer issues for help. He also said that vaping has become a major problem. Last school year more than 75 vaping incidents were logged by KCS — about 20 in high school, 52 in middle school and a few in elementary school.
Nathan Russell, school resource officer at Dobyns-Bennett High School, said vaping, once touted as a way to wean smokers off tobacco by providing nicotine, has morphed into including marijuana, THC or synthetic versions of those two substances.
Brown said today's marijuana is not what the drug was in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s, as users chase the next high but may not know their pot has been laced with fentanyl or other potentially deadly substances.
Russell said what appears to be a package of Nerds could be full of dangerous substances.
DANGERS OF CELL PHONES
Russell also urged parents to check their children's cell phones.
"Monitor their cell phone usage," Russell said of what he called the genesis of much violence, inappropriate behavior and substance abuse via buying drugs on social media apps. "It all comes back to cell phones."
Russell said any parent or guardian who wants help finding hidden apps and features can come to an SRO or search online for how to examine the phones.
Likewise, Isaza said, parents need to ask tough questions of their children about mental health and substances.
START DRUG TALKS EARLY
Kim Oaks-Blair, Kennedy Elementary counselor, said most of the drug impact at elementary schools is parents on drugs neglecting children.
"Addiction is an illness," Oaks-Blair added. "No parent wakes up and says, 'I want to be an addict.' "
She said children of addicts often lack a sense of love and belonging.
"It's hard to educate our students when they are in that survival brain," Oaks-Blair said. She said parents should role play, asking elementary children what they would do if offered a drug.
"They're never too young to start the conversation," Oaks-Blair said.