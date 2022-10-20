KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked No. 1 as "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee" out of 135 schools in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking.
KCS also has been named fourth best over all school district in the Volunteer State and fourth in having the best teachers.
Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts nationwide based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.
"It is a great honor to be recognized by an organization like Niche, which is outside the state and education, to notice the work and recognize our efforts to serve our students and our community, all while ranking Kingsport City Schools among the top in Tennessee" Kingsport Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said. "I am particularly proud that Niche found the culture we have created that places us as the best place to teach in the state! The performance of our students is closely tied to having amazing teachers."
In addition, KCS ranked No. 4 out of 126 among the "Best School Districts in Tennessee" and ranked No. 4 out of 136 as the "Districts with the Best Teachers in Tennessee."
The Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data and ratings collected from millions of Niche users.
With in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, more than 140 million reviews and ratings and powerful search and data tools, Niche officials said the entity helps millions of students and families find and enroll in the right school for them.
For schools, school districts and communities, Niche’s platform, data, and services help thousands of schools recruit and enroll more best-fit students. For more information, go online to visit niche.com.