KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has been ranked No. 1 as "Best Place to Teach in Tennessee" out of 135 schools in the 2023 Niche Best Schools ranking.

KCS also has been named fourth best over all school district in the Volunteer State and fourth in having the best teachers.

Jeff Moorhouse

Dr. JeffMoorhouse, Kingsport superintendent of schools

