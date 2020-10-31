KINGSPORT — Monday will marks the fifth year that Kingsport City Schools (KCS) has officially celebrated its partnership with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), coined as "KPD Appreciation Day." Members of the KPD, School Resource Officers (SROs), and KPD K-9 Units are honored in a variety of ways for their ongoing service to the students and staff of Kingsport City Schools.
“I am so grateful for the relationship we have with the Kingsport Police Department and the School Resource Officers we have in our district,” KCS Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. “These individuals are an invaluable component of our efforts to keep our students safe and they do an outstanding job of building relationships with our students and our staff.”
Full-time KCS SROs include: SRO Mark Smelser (Dobyns-Bennett High School); SRO Nathan Russell (Dobyns-Bennett High School); SRO Mike Campbell (Sevier Middle School); and SRO Chris Ball (Robinson Middle School).
Part-time KCS SROs at elementary schools and Cora Cox include: SRO Joe Valentine; SRO Rick Marshall; SRO David Moore; and SRO Todd Ide.
KCS students and employees will show support of KPD virtually Monday, Nov. 2, since the normal date of Nov.1 is a Sunday.