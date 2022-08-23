Kingsport City Schools logo
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) has achieved the top score of 5 in Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS) in the overall systemwide composite score.

It also scores a 5 in the areas of systemwide numeracy, systemwide literacy and numeracy, systemwide science and systemwide social studies

Jeff Moorhouse

Kingsport Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse

