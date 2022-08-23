KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools (KCS) has achieved the top score of 5 in Tennessee Value Added Assessment System (TVAAS) in the overall systemwide composite score.
It also scores a 5 in the areas of systemwide numeracy, systemwide literacy and numeracy, systemwide science and systemwide social studies
Dobyns-Bennett High School, Robinson Middle School, Adams Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary and Washington Elementary also received a top composite score of 5.
KCS is one of 41 districts across Tennessee to earn Level 5 distinction for the 2021-22 school year and one of 23 districts across Tennessee that scored a Level 5 for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
“We are so proud of the efforts of our students, teachers and administrators. This is the fourth consecutive year we have increased the number of Level 5 schools in our district,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said.
“The results show that the dedication and commitment our teachers and staff have made during unprecedented times has provided an edge to our students,” he said. “This is confirmed by our state, for the growth our students have made from year to year. I am excited that our school family is receiving this recognition. Great things happen when we remain focused on our mission of inspiring passion, cultivating purpose and impacting possibilities.”
In total, 544 Level 5 schools this year are across Tennessee’s 146 public school districts.