KINGSPORT — For the seventh consecutive year, Kingsport City Schools has achieved the top composite score of 5 in value-added standardized test scores.
The Tennessee Value Added Assessment System or TVAAS numbers are based on data recently released by the Tennessee Department of Education on 141 systems statewide.
For the 2022-23 school year, KCS scored a Level 5 in the areas of system-wide numeracy, system-wide science, system-wide social studies and the overall system-wide composite score.
Among individual schools, Adams Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Dobyns-Bennett High School also received a top composite score of 5.
"I am very proud of the work our students and staff invested to earn Level 5 status for our district," KCS Superintendent Chris Hampton said. "I also want to celebrate our schools that met or significantly met the growth expectations for those individual schools. We especially elevate John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Johnson, and Dobyns-Bennett for earning individual Level 5 scores."
TVAAS measures student growth year over year, regardless of whether the student is proficient on the state assessment.
As previously reported, Sullivan County Schools also earned a 5 as a district. In addition, seven individual schools earned the highest score: Mary Hughes, Miller Perry, Rock Springs and Ketron elementary schools; Sullivan East and Sullivan Central middle schools; and Sullivan East High School.
In calculating TVAAS scores, student performance is compared relative to the performance of his or her peers who have performed similarly on past assessments. A Level 5 TVAAS score is “most effective,” which according to the TDOE means there is “significant evidence that the district’s students made more growth than expected.”
