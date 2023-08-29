Kingsport City Schools logo

KINGSPORT — For the seventh consecutive year, Kingsport City Schools has achieved the top composite score of 5 in value-added standardized test scores.

The Tennessee Value Added Assessment System or TVAAS numbers are based on data recently released by the Tennessee Department of Education on 141 systems statewide.


