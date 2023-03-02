KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has begun accepting zoning and tuition applications for students in grades K–12 for the 2023-24 school year. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 7.
Parents who would like to request their child attend a different city school instead of one for which their child is zoned must apply for a zoning exception.
Parents of students who are not legal residents of the city must submit a tuition application to attend KCS. Parents or legal guardians must apply annually for their child’s tuition and zoning status, even if they attended KCS during the preceding school year.
For all zoning and tuition applications, the student’s attendance, behavior, and academic record will be reviewed prior to approval for the upcoming school year.
Applications are available online at www.k12k.com via the “Zoning & Tuition Application” link at the top of the homepage or at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St.
The following are excerpts from the Kingsport Board of Education’s policies and procedures for zoning and tuition:
• Parents or legal guardians must apply annually for their child’s tuition or zoning status.
• Students who are not legal residents of the city shall pay tuition charges as approved annually by the Board of Education.
• Failure to pay tuition will disqualify a student’s application for the next year.
• Tuition students are accepted and zoning exceptions are granted only if current enrollment permits.
• The system does not provide bus transportation for tuition or zoning exception students, except in specific circumstances.
To find out the school for which your child is zoned, refer to the online KCS School Zone Finder listed under the “School Zones/Street Directory” link under “Families” at www.k12k.com, or call the KCS Administrative Support Center (central office) at (423) 378-2100.
For additional information, contact Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash at (423) 378-2169 or jnash@k12k.com.