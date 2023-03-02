Kingsport City Schools logo

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has begun accepting zoning and tuition applications for students in grades K–12 for the 2023-24 school year. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 7.

Parents who would like to request their child attend a different city school instead of one for which their child is zoned must apply for a zoning exception.

For additional information, contact Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash at (423) 378-2169 or jnash@k12k.com.

