Kingsport City Schools logo

KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Nick Lingerfelt to a newly created position, special education athletic coordinator.

Nick Lingerfelt

Lingerfelt

Lingerfelt will oversee all KCS TSSAA or Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Unified Sporting Events, Special Olympics, Tribe Games and the Sparkle Squad.


