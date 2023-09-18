KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools has named Nick Lingerfelt to a newly created position, special education athletic coordinator.
Lingerfelt will oversee all KCS TSSAA or Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association, Unified Sporting Events, Special Olympics, Tribe Games and the Sparkle Squad.
He will work closely with the KCS athletic department to provide equitable opportunities to all student-athletes within the district, according to a KCS news release.
Lingerfelt is a special education teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School and will continue teaching while assuming the duties of the KCS special education or SPED athletic coordinator.
According to Special Olympics/Unified and TSSAA, KCS is the first district in the state of Tennessee to offer a paid stipend position to oversee all special education athletic programs.
“Mr. Lingerfelt has long demonstrated a passion for both athletics and our most exceptional students," said Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Hampton, immediate past D-B principal. “I am very excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead for our students.”
KCS Director of Special Education Dr. Jackie Wolfe said this will help increase athletic opportunities for special ed students.
“Increasing the athletic opportunities for our students is very exciting," Wolfe said.
"We have strong Tribe Games and Sparkle Squad programs already in place; by adding Mr. Lingerfelt to our district athletic staff as the SPED athletic coordinator, we can expand our competitive team events to include Unified Sports and Special Olympics," Wolfe said. "I look forward to all the great ideas Mr. Lingerfelt brings with his passion for our students and athletics.”
Lingerfelt has worked as a special education teacher for 18 years. He previously worked in Unicoi County Schools and Washington County Schools and is entering year 13 as a special education teacher at D-B.
Along with his teaching experience, Lingerfelt previously served as an assistant baseball coach and football coach at Unicoi County High School, Sevier Middle School, and Dobyns-Bennett High School. He served one year as the head baseball coach at David Crockett High School in neighboring Washington County and was named interim head football coach for three games there.
Most recently, Lingerfelt served as an assistant baseball coach at Providence Academy for the past three seasons. Along with serving as the new KCS SPED athletic coordinator, he is also the head softball coach at Sevier Middle.
Lingerfelt is a graduate of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, where he received a bachelor's of science in special education.
He has served as the building-level department chair and SCORE or State Collaborative on Reforming Education teacher leadership committee representative. He also was a teacher representative on the KCS compensation committee and was elected Teacher of the Year in 2016 at D-B.
