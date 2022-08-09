KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for afterschool sports until further notice.
The system has stopped using the dome because of structural concerns following an architectural study.
The study was through Wise, Virginia-based Thompson & Litton engineering and architectural before a reroofing project — following a reroofing project about 15 years ago.
School board President Melissa Woods on Monday said the board will discuss the dome situation at its Tuesday board meeting, as well as its interest in bidding on the former Colonial Heights Middle School property in a forthcoming internet auction.
DOME CONCERNS OVER WOOD
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True on Monday said the non-use recommendation, based on data initially received Aug. 1 and then updated throughout the week, was to cease use of the dome “while we’re in the process of getting additional information.”
True and Woods said the study of the dome found possible structural integrity issues. He said the dome has wooden infrastructure that dates back to the original construction of D-B, which started in 1965 and was completed by the fall of 1967. He said dome roofs used tension rings at the bottom to support the structure.
“Those beams are all wood,” True said of beams in the roof area that have had more than half a century of temperature swings and varying humidity.
“We have some testing done on that structure as part of the (pending) roof replacement,” True said, explaining that the roof replacement on the majority of D-B is underway and planned for the dome, too.
The decision was made to “basically stop using the dome” — with activities normally held there moved elsewhere with the help of Athletic Director Frankie Debusk. Asked the timeline for the closure, True said: “At this point we are waiting” for additional data and that the decision was “out of caution” for those who use the dome.
The school used the gym the first week of school, starting Monday, Aug. 1, as well as for the teacher convocation Monday, July 25. Volleyball and basketball are played in the fall semester, with volleyball games coming up this month.
Other facilities the school system has include Robinson and Sevier middle schools and the former Sullivan North High School building. The latter has a gym but has not yet been renovated for use as the new Sevier Middle, although its outdoor sports facilities are being used for the middle schools.
KCS MAY BID ON COLONIAL HEIGHTS
Board of Education President Woods said the board likely will discuss the dome situation at its meeting Tuesday, along with the possibility of Kingsport City Schools bidding on the former Colonial Heights Middle.
The Sulivan County Board of Education on Thursday voted 7-0 to remove a recently replaced deed restriction that would allow only residential use of the 16-acre property that has been home to the school since the 1950s. The plan is to have an internet or online auction of the property to the highest bidder over a minimum bid of $2 million.
Lakeway Christian Schools, of which Tri-Cities Christian Academy is part, has offered $2 million for the school building and property with plans to use it for Tri-Cities Christian Academy after repairs. Woods and Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse attended the Thursday Sullivan County BOE meeting.
“It (potentially bidding on Colonial Heights) is on our agenda to discuss it then (Tuesday),” Woods said. “I was there just to gain knowledge, both of us.”
Lakeway Executive Director Bob Brown said Thursday the private school officials are still very much interested in the Sullivan County property and plan to bid.