KINGSPORT — Will Kingsport City Schools have a new all-virtual school for the 2021-22 school year, and how many would participate if it did?
The jury is still out on both questions, although an online survey last month indicates parents of fewer than 200 students in the targeted grades have expressed interest.
The five-member Board of Education at its five-hour mini-retreat on Tuesday heard a recommendation from Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Rhonda Stringham to consider creating a virtual school for the 2021-22 school year for grades 6-12.
The caveat is the Tennessee deadline to apply is June 1 with an 18-page application. Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and board President Jim Welch said the matter would make the May 11 agenda if enough board members supported it. Moorhouse and Stringham asked the five board members to share their thoughts.
Among other requirements of a brand-new state law, the school would have to have its own school number from the Tennessee Department of Education, the high school diploma would not be a Dobyns-Bennett High School one and enrolled students would not be allowed to participate in extra- or co-curricular activities such as athletics and band.
HOW MUCH?
This year’s Remote Choice Learning program cost about $677,850 to serve 1,579 students in the fall and 713 in the spring, but she said one to serve 25 to 30 students in each of grades 6-12, as Stringham proposed, would cost about $500,000.
The expense could be covered by COVID-19 federal grant funds for up to three years. If the system does not do such a school, she and Moorhouse said students wanting virtual could simply go to another Northeast Tennessee system offering a virtual school.
Chief Finance Officer David Frye said it would likely cost the system $850,000 in Tennessee funding to lose 100 students to another system. On the other hand, gaining out-of-district students would increase state funding and generate tuition. Moorhouse said he’s checked and found “everybody around us” plans to offer a virtual school next school year.
“If we don’t offer it, they’re going to go to another school district and get it,” board Vice President Julie Byers said.
WHAT ARE DOWNSIDES, DETAILS?
However, board members Tim Dean and Todd Golden raised red flags about the proposal.
“I don’t like having a huge sense of urgency making a huge decision,” Dean said. “I feel like virtual may take off, but it may not be a Kingsport thing.”
Dean questioned why state and federal dollars are being allocated to combat learning loss from virtual schooling during the COVID-19 pandemic but the state wants school systems to decide whether or not to start a new virtual schools and get applications in by June 1.
Golden questioned whether the law would disallow how D-B EXCEL, the alternative and sometimes mostly online high school, operates, something Moorhouse said he is trying to get clarified.
“I have a thousand questions. I am not convinced at all about this,” said Golden, a proponent of in-person learning, although he said he realizes virtual learning will become a permanent part of the K-12 landscape. “I don’t like to be rushed.”
Stringham said the state has a laundry list of requirements, including quality curriculum and regular assessments in language arts, math, science and social studies. In addition, students would have to have good attendance, with no more than 10 unexcused absences, and no major discipline issues.
Unlike the current virtual offerings, the proposal would have honors class, Advanced Placement and foreign language, with the latter two coming through the Niswonger Foundation in Greeneville.
She said an online survey of interest, carrying no commitment, found 296 interested: 118 at the elementary level, 75 at the middle school level and 103 at the high school level. However, since the proposal is only for middle and high school, that number would fall to 178.
Stringham said the school system would need to give the virtual school at least three years to prove itself. Otherwise, the COVID-19 money could go to other things in the system.
“Virtual education is here to stay,” member Eric Hyche said. “To what degree do you want to participate in that?”
Golden, however, called it “a very small ‘niche-y’ thing” the system might be best to avoid or at least wait a year and see how other systems do at it. “My gut tells me this is going to hurt us,” he said, adding that D-B EXCEL’s current program can have students virtual four days a week and in-person one.