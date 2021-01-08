KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education will hold its regular voting meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, via the remote electronic method.
Per Executive Order No. 71 issued by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Dec. 22, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the meeting will be held electronically or virtually, with no public in attendance, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the board may attend the meeting electronically, including, but not limited to, telephonically. The agenda can be accessed online at https://go.boarddocs.com/tn/kingscs/Board.nsf/Public.
Members of the public can attend and listen to the meeting electronically via www.k12k.com - Homepage - Latest News or watch live on the Kingsport City Schools YouTube Page at www.youtube.com/user/KPTSchools.
Alternatively, the audio archive of the meeting will be available at www.k12k.com - Board - Board Schedule & Notes within two business days of the meeting.
Board members are not required to be physically present together. Board members attending the meeting by electronic means will be counted in the quorum and will be entitled to vote. All votes will be taken by roll call.