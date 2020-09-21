KINGSPORT — The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education will hold a called meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport.
The purpose of the called meeting is to consider approval of a property purchase within the Press building, located adjacent to Dobyns-Bennett EXCEL. The price is $1,977,390, and the board also is to terminate the lease agreement and right of first refusal in exercising the purchase option.
The board's regularly scheduled September work session will take place immediately following. All board meetings and work sessions are open to the public.