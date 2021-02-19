KINGSPORT — If you have school-aged children or grandchildren in Kingsport public schools, take note: The 2021 October fall break may be moved at next week’s called school board meeting.
The change would move the fall break to coincide with a week in which Dobyns-Bennett High School has no football game.
The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education at its Feb. 9 meeting tabled a proposal to change the date of the 2021 fall break from Oct. 11-15 to Oct. 4-8 until more information and feedback could be gathered.
“This revision is based on the release of the fall 2021 athletic schedule, which has Dobyns-Bennett with a bye week (no Friday night football game) on Friday, Oct. 8,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True wrote in a meeting summary. “Shifting the fall break one week earlier would align fall break with the bye week.”
The football schedule was not set when the board set the original calendar last year.
Called meeting for Feb. 23
After input was received, the board scheduled a called meeting for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport.
The board’s regularly scheduled February work session will take place immediately following. All board meetings are open to the public.
This would mark the fourth school calendar change the board has made in February.
The board on Feb. 9:
Changed
- the 2022 spring break from March 28-April 1 to March 14-18. That would match up better with the D-B band’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade trip to Ireland for which the tentative dates of travel are March 12-21, 2022.
Moved
- the 2021 graduation from Saturday, May 22, to Friday, May 21.
Moved
- the 2022 graduation from Saturday, May 21 to Friday, May 20.
The latter two changes were recommended after positive feedback from a Friday graduation in 2020 and also would give Saturday as a potential rain date.
