KINGSPORT — When Kingsport school board President Jim Welch polled the five-member board on budget priorities, a classified pay increase easily came out on top at a work session Tuesday night.
Asked by Welch for thoughts on a recent budget presentation session, Vice President Julie Byers and members Brandon Fletcher, Todd Golden and Melissa Woods said classified pay increases were at the top of their budget list, as did Welch.
The board last year completed a full funding of the teacher pay scale earlier than planned.
That pay scale, a traditional one that gives credit for years of service and educational attainment, recently was revamped but hadn't been fully funded, leaving some teachers who came on board with the old single-lane pay scale making less than the scale said they should.
As for the 2022-23 budget, increased counseling services for students also got support from the board, as did classified staff pay hikes including aides, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other non-certificated personnel.
However, better safety and security also got support. The comments were feedback from a recent presentation of budget requests to the board.
"We got darn lucky at Cora Cox (Academy) that day," Byers said of a recent incident where a student at the alternative school pulled a gun on another student.
Woods said classified pay increases are "paramount" in her mind to bring employees, whom she called heroes, more in line with other school systems, governments and the private sector.
She said they have a passion for students but also have to pay their rent or mortgage and electric bills, adding that she didn't want to see them go to other jobs outside their passion for helping children learn.
Byers cited a need for a classified increase as well as increased security, as well as replacing an old van at Cora Cox nicknamed "Rusty."
Fletcher cited classified pay raises and the need for more counseling services by school staff and outside agencies Frontier Health and Camelot, which said they can't hire enough counselors to fill funded positions, citing 17 referrals of students at D-B EXCEL to Creekside Behaviorial Health this school year.
Golden agreed with the need for higher classified pay and said people are flocking to Kingsport, buying houses "sight unseen" in large part because of the school system. "What makes Kingsport Kingsport is the educational system," Golden said.
Added Welch, "Classified pay is at the tope of my list."
He said more counseling services, capital improvements, school resource officer funding and coverage are needed.
And like Byers, Welch said the city, not the school system, should pay for SROs. The school system has about $275,000 a year budgeted for four full-time SROs, according to Chief Financial Officer David Frye. In addition, Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash said that four part-time SROs are funded by a Tennessee Safe Schools grant.
"Reading, writing and arithmetic is our business. Policing is not. Policing is the business of the police and the city," Welch said.
