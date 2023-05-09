KINGSPORT — The Board of Education unanimously has approved the largest budget in the history of Kingsport City Schools, but it includes no increase in city funding.
In fact, the school board has agreed to absorb the total cost of putting school resource officers in all schools for the time being.
Next stop for the almost $100 million general purpose school budget, along with other mostly non-locally funded school system budgets totaling about $11 million, is a work session with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. That will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in the third-floor BMA meeting room of City Hall.
The BOE at its regular meeting Tuesday night voted 7-0 to approve the proposed budget, amended from the last time the board reviewed it.
The slightly revised draft fiscal 2023-24 budget the school board voted to recommend to the BMA is $111,114,584, including a General Purpose School Fund of $99,778,800.
The rest is a self-supporting, with some federal government help. Those include a School Nutrition Fund of $4,287,800, a Federal Projects budget of $6,232,864 and a School Special Projects budget of $815,120.
At a work session April 25, Chief Finance Officer David Frye said a robust sales tax collection and a new Tennessee funding formula were the two main funding increases for the school budget.
CHANGES SINCE LATE APRIL
Frye said one slight change in the budget is from the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement or TISA funding, which is based on enrollment and will be updated again before the fiscal year starts July 1.
TISA is replacing the three-decades old Basic Education Program or BEP funding formula starting July 1.
The change from the last draft the board reviewed two weeks ago is that total state and local funding went up about $40,000, with local funding going up about $50,000 and state funding going down about $9,000.
“I do not expect a significant change, but it (TISA funding) will change,” Frye said.
SRO FUNDING TO SHIFT
Another change was strictly local: the newly revised proposal the BOE approved increased funding for school resource officers or SROs from $780,000 or 75% of the actual cost to $1,040,000 or the entire cost for SROs in every school.
Frye said that was per the request of the city, which is struggling with a projected budget shortfall. Next year, he said city officials said the city will pick up half the cost of the SROs by using unrestricted fund balance.
However, the state may pick up most or all that amount amount starting this coming fiscal year, which Frye said would be an amendment to the 2023-24 budget if the state funding comes through.
A caveat, according to his answer to a question by board President Melissa Woods, is that Dobyns-Bennett High School, D-B EXCEL and Cora Cox Academy are one school as far as the state is concerned, although they are three different programs in three different locations to have three different SROs.
OTHER MINOR CHANGES
Another change in the budget is debt service was refined in conjunction with the city, but the money is in and out dollars.
Further, a minor federal projects update moved that budget down slightly, while special projects increased by about $10,000 for more family resources and homeless education funds.
COUNTY FUNDING ISSUE MAY BE ON HORIZON
Another potentially large caveat is that changes possibly are coming in Sullivan County Commission funding that could affect the budget, possibly enough to require the BMA add more local funding to meet state maintenance of effort funding.
That is because the commission can reduce spending proportionately to the declining county system enrollment, in contrast to Kingsport’s projected enrollment increase.
Another issue, Frye said after the meeting, is the possibility the county will shift part of the county property tax rate away from education.
The county school board last week learned that the proposed county budget likely will supplant property tax revenues with sales tax revenues, with the bottom line slightly less because of an enrollment drop in the county.
Frye said he agrees with county education officials, including county Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and county school board Chairman Randall Jones, that using sales tax to fund recurring expenses like employee pay is not the best idea.
IN OTHER ACTION
The city school board Tuesday night also unanimously:
• Approved the sole 2023-24 ice cream bid for schools from Ice Cream Warehouse for an annual amount not to exceed $40,000, with options to renew for up to three years in one-year increments.
• Approved the sole 2023-24 pizza bid for schools from Bull’s Eye Grands for up to $160,000 for the fiscal year.
Frye said the first bid solicitations for ice cream and pizza resulted in no bid so second bids were advertised.
• Approved the lowest of three bids for a replacement of the heating and cooling system at Robinson Middle School, minus the cooling tower repurposed from the former Sullivan North High School building, at a cost of $2,688,000 from S.B. White Co. Inc.
A 6% contingency of $161,280 and architect costs of $240,000 increased the total cost approved to $3,089,280.
“That was a pleasant surprise. The original estimate was $4 million,” Frye said.
• Approved the replacement of the D-B dishwasher from the low bid of $275,500 from S.B. White, which with architect fees of $12,500 and a 6% contingency fee of $16,530 raised the total cost approved to $304,530.
That bid is for one large dishwasher, BOE member Brandon Fletcher was told when he asked.