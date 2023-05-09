Kingsport Board of Education

Left to right on front, 2022-23 Kingsport City Schools Board of Education President Melissa Woods and member Julie Byers; left to right in back, Vice President Todd Golden and members Brandon Fletcher and Jim Welch.

 CONTIBUTED BY KINGPSORT CITY SCHOOLS

KINGSPORT — The Board of Education unanimously has approved the largest budget in the history of Kingsport City Schools, but it includes no increase in city funding.

In fact, the school board has agreed to absorb the total cost of putting school resource officers in all schools for the time being.

