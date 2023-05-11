KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s school board took time during its last meeting to honor award-winning groups of students and an award-winning teacher as the school year comes to an end.
Those honored in various categories were:
MUSIC RECOGNITIONS
Board of Education Vice President Todd Golden recognized Dobyns-Bennett High School students selected as 2023 All-State members in Band, Choir or Orchestra this year. Most of these students attended the 64th Annual Tennessee Music Education Association’s or TMEA’s Music Education Conference at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville on April 19-22.
“I was never in band, I have seen it through the eyes of my children,” Golden said, adding that he knows many of the students from the list of names he read.
In band, the students were Josh Adedokum, clarinet; Alex Batts, baritone sax; Grace Estes, horn; Ryder Fitzgerald, clarinet; Addie Helms, baritone; Liam Klug, alto Sax; Claire Li, clarinet; Micah Maynard, Tuba; Ella Miller, Percussion; and Tori Wright, Bassoon
In choir, the winners were Oriname Adurodija, Juliet Barton, Sadie Cheshier, Camden Elliott, Connor Melton, Keely Morris, Lucas Park and Casey Roberts
For orchestra, the winners were Emily Doyle, violin; Nate Glenn, cello; Mackenzie Henley, violin; and Adam Krcal, bass.
“We are crushing it in the fine arts department at D-B,” BOE President Melissa Woods said.
PERFECT ACT SCORE LAUDED
Member Jim Welch recognized Evelyn Yang for a perfect ACT score of 36.
Yang, a junior at Dobyns-Bennett, earned the highest possible composite score of 36 on a recent ACT test. Evelyn is the daughter of Jennifer Wang and Edward Yang. The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores.
“I imagine you’re getting a little mail, aren’t you?” Welch asked Evelyn about colleges making her scholarship offers. “Yes,” she replied.
Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, approximately one-quarter of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.
Among test takers in the high school graduating class of 2022, only 3,376 of nearly 1.34 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36. The ACT national average composite score was 19.8.
The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement exam that measures what students have learned in schools. Students who earn a 36 composite score have likely mastered all of the skills and knowledge they will need to succeed in first-year college courses in the core subject areas.
WINTER GUARD HONORED
Board member Julie Byers recognized the Dobyns-Bennett Winter Guard for becoming 2023 International Scholastic A World Champions.
The Winter Guard won International Scholastic A Class World Champion title in Dayton, Ohio, April 14. The team was also the recipient of the second- highest numeric score in Scholastic A Class history with a score of 98.915.
Byers said 14,000 students and 55,000 family and friends coming to watch them flooded into Dayton. Aside from the United States, she said competitors included students from Canada, Sweden and the Netherlands.
The production, titled “The Bride of Frankenstein,” was a modern spin on the story of The Bride of Frankenstein and featured handmade props and familiar tunes. Jed Garvey is the color guard director.
The Dobyns-Bennett Winter Guard teams began competing in the 1990’s, however, this is the first time it has taken home a World Champion title. As a result of the placement this year, the team will be competing in Scholastic Open Class next season, which is a higher and more advanced classification in which the team has ever competed before. Last year’s team placed eighth in the competition in Dayton.
In addition to performing with the D-B marching band for football games, competitions and parades, color guard members participate in Winter Guard programs that begin soon after the end of the band’s competitive season.
SCIENCE TEACHER HONORED
Board member Brandon Fletcher recognized D-B teacher Evie LaFollette as receiving the National Science Teaching Association’s 2023 Robert E. Yager Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award during the National Science Teaching Association’s or NSTA’s National Conference on Science Education in Atlanta March 24.
The award acknowledges teachers who share Robert Yager’s passion for education and continued professional development. The award also honors Yager’s effort to make excellent science education accessible to students of the 21st century and beyond.
Awardees will have exhibited exemplary innovation in the field of science education and embody the mission statement of NSTA. Six awardees are selected annually.
NSTA honors K-12 teachers, principals, professsors and other science education professionals for their outstanding work and achievement in science education. The NSTA is a community of 40,000 science educators and professionals committed to best practices in teaching science and its impact on student learning.
It offers high quality science resources and continuous learning so that science educators grow professionally and excel in their career.