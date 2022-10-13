KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract.
Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year contract with SchoolKit.
The plan, which Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Rhonda Stringham described as helping streamline math instruction, is funded by a federal grant funneled through and awarded by the state, which she said has vetted SchoolKit and put it on a list of approved vendors. She said a group of KCS math teachers and others on a selection committee saw SchoolKit as by far the best option.
In contrast, board Vice President Todd Golden said he feared the Washington, D.C.-based SchoolKit had folks familiar with Common Core, which is prohibited in Tennessee. He said that SchoolKit employees as “outsiders” might not understand that.
Stringham responded the Tennessee Department of Education uses SchoolKit representatives for generic regional meetings on math for all systems, not just those using SchoolKit.
“I’m just a little hesitant to bring in an outside group, especially from D.C.,” Golden said, later reciting the tongue-in-cheek, “I’m here from the government and I’m here to help” mantra.
However, Stringham said SchoolKit won’t “steamroller” Kingsport math teachers, while board member Jim Welch, a former teacher, said he hopes the board doesn’t make “stereotypical conclusions about the nature of that business” simply because it is based in Washington, D.C.
Stringham said as the school system moves to improve math performance, SchoolKit will help with fidelity, which she described as ensuring all teachers and all schools were presenting math in basically the same way and in most cases at the same time, although she said teachers can alter schedules if needed.
She said it will not issue edicts on how teachers teach, just guidelines and simplifications to streamline the process.
“We learn at different paces,” Stringham said, explaining that SchoolKit will help teachers deal with advanced students who move quickly through the curriculum and others who must circle back around and then do catch-up work.
In the end, President Melissa Woods, Golden, Julie Byers and Welch voted for SchoolKit, while Brandon Fletcher voted no.
As previously reported, the board Tuesday approved Dobyns-Bennett High School Principal Chris Hampton as the interim superintendent as of Nov. 1, following the Oct. 31 retirement of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, and approved adding more than $800,000 to the $4 million renovation of the former Sullivan North High gym area into the Tribe Athletic Complex.
In other action, the board approved its mandatory annual Elementary Secondary Emergency Relief or ESSER spending and safe return to in-person instruction plan. The board also approved on first and final reading amendments to three policies:
• Policy 4.210 on credit recovery, moving the grade for high school credit recovery work from a 60 to a 70 to match the new 10-point grading scale where 60 is a passing “D” grade instead of 70.
• Policy 4.603 on promotion and retention, changing it to say parents only have the final say-so on retention or promotion decisions except when it involves third-grade students not reading at grade level, which by Tennessee law must repeat the third grade or go through summer school or other remedial programs. Appeals must go directly to the state, and Woods said parents who have issues with that should contact local lawmakers since the General Assembly enacted that law.
• Policy 6.202 on homeschoolers participating in KCS athletics, saying that parents or guardians of those students who plan to participate in sports must notify the school in question before the first official practice as identified by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Association or the middle school incarnation of that group. The old policy deadline was Aug. 1.