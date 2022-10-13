Kingsport City Schools logo
KINGSPORT — One city school board member has expressed concerns that a grant-funded “math implementation support contract” might push the Tennessee-banned Common Core, while another ended up voting against the contract.

Nevertheless, the board on Tuesday night in a 4-1 vote approved spending $142,500 for a two-year contract with SchoolKit.

