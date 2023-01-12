KINGSPORT — In a 4-1 vote, Kingsport’s school board approved the selection criteria in the brochure for the superintendent search. The board also has extended the application deadline from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.
In addition, the board Tuesday night also approved spending more than $430,000 on new Chromebooks and granted tenure to 25 teachers.
Out of two potential criteria lists, the board chose the shorter option for the Tennessee School Boards Association to use in attracting candidates to apply for the position. The brochure went live on the TSBA website Wednesday.
The approved brochure, a combination of Option 2’s minimum qualifications and Option 1’s selection criteria, says the search requires a doctoral degree with five years administrative experience as a principal and/or in central office, a decision made by the board last year.
That was opposed to the minimum qualifications the board rejected in December. It had said, “Candidates will be evaluated in accordance with their distinct qualities as well as professional accomplishments.”
The difference approved Tuesday night is the option with nine selection criteria compared to 12. Board member Julie Byers cast the lone no vote because it did not mention diversity, while those voting for the nine criteria were President Melissa Woods, Vice President Todd Golden and Brandon Fletcher and Jim Welch.
Byers’ beef was with the following not being in the criteria: “Has the ability to identify interventions surrounding specific diversity, equity and inclusion strategies to build a truly aware and inclusive work culture.”
She said the board can question candidates about that but that she wanted it in the criteria.
“In a way we are hiring a CEO,” Byers said Wednesday of her vote. “I really feel we ought to have diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Three other criteria turned down were “the ability to implement a positive culture and resolve conflicts by building relationships with multiple stakeholders,” being able to analyze and understand “multiple types of data and laws” impacting the district and ensure an “equitable learning environment” for all students.
“The other things were pretty much covered in the original nine,” Woods said Wednesday of the three additional criteria Byers proposed, adding that the idea was to streamline the criteria.
The plan is to fill the job come July 1, 2023, with the contract of interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, the Dobyns-Bennett High School principal, to expire June 30. He is to return to D-B starting July 1.
Hampton took the reins after Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse retired Oct. 31.
The timeline calls for three semifinalists to be chosen by the TSBA by the next meeting Feb. 13, with interviews Feb. 20-24, and a job offer by March 1. However, the board is to review all applicants, not just the three recommended by TSBA.
In other action, the board:
• Voted 5-0 to approve tenure for 25 KCS educators, who met the requirements for tenure with their length of service and Level of Effectiveness Scores. They are:
Mackenzie Tate, Lincoln Elementary;
Brandon Holley and Julie Carrier, Robinson Middle;
Fanta Henderson, Whitney Steadman, Mary Jennee Allison and Cortney Bess (speech), Johnson Elementary;
Logan (Carrie) Burton and Kelli Cate, Washington Elementary;
Brian M. Trent, Monique Qualls, Chris Poore, Michael Pencarinha, Jason Jones, Holly Fain, Megan Evans, Megan Carr, Melanie Blankenship and Ashley Throp, Dobyns-Bennett High;
Erica Gardner and Amanda Dunham, D-B EXCEL;
Kristy Rowe, Carrie Morrison and Laura Davis, Palmer Early Learning Center; and
Elizabeth Johnson, Kennedy Elementary.
• Voted 5-0 to use the Wilson County Schools Cooperative Purchasing Agreement for Chromebooks and licenses from Dell Marketing L.P. 2,000 Chromebook 11 3100s and 1,000 Chrome licenses. The unit cost is $202.50 and $29.15, respectively, for a total cost of $434,150.
• Reviewed the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Audit Report, which focused on Sevier Middle School and noted findings there that management reported have been addressed, including issuing timely cash receipts.