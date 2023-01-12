Kingsport City Schools logo
KINGSPORT — In a 4-1 vote, Kingsport’s school board approved the selection criteria in the brochure for the superintendent search. The board also has extended the application deadline from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.

In addition, the board Tuesday night also approved spending more than $430,000 on new Chromebooks and granted tenure to 25 teachers.

