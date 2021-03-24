KINGSPORT — Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse won’t get a salary increase for 2021, but is to receive an increase in home office and car allowances to be used to increase his retirement.
In addition, upon retirement in no less than three years he would receive the equivalent of 60% of his compensation, or three years times 20%, which City Attorney Mike Billingsley said would be about $109,000 based on just-approved changes, but likely would be more in three years.
The six points of the
agreement, hammered out between school board member Eric Hyche and Moorhouse and approved 5-0 by the Board of Education in a called virtual meeting on YouTube Tuesday afternoon, are:
1. Revise the travel allowance from $425 to $600 per month.
2. Revise the home office allowance from $175 to $275 per month.
3. Include travel allowance and home office allowance as creditable compensation for retirement purposes of the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System.
4. Designate that if the superintendent retires from KCS at age 58 or higher (in three years), KCS will waive the 10-years-in-the-system rule and will pay 50% of health insurance until the superintendent is Medicare-eligible.
5. KCS will begin contributing 3% of the superintendent’s compensation into a 403(b) plan.
6. Designate that when the superintendent retires from KCS, the system will pay a one-time, lump-sum payment equivalent to three years of 20% of compensation, which Billingsley said works out to 60% of one year’s compensation.
Moorhouse said he has three more years on the contract but plans and hopes to work longer. “That is not my desire to retire in three years,” Moorhouse said.
The General Assembly of Tennessee has disallowed school systems from making pay for teachers contingent on standardized testing for the current school year and the next one, board President Jim Welch said.
So Welch said member Todd Golden’s questions about Moorhouse being held responsible for making up learning loss because of the COVID-19 pendmic would be addressed in future negotiations.
Testing does not impact pay for our employees,” Moorhouse said of the state change. Welch said the system and others statewide have “no grasp of what that leanring loss, if any, is” until standaridized testing resumes. Hyche said the learning loss issue likely would be built into a future superintendent evaluation by the board when a baseline is established.
Lawmakers held teachers harmless for learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, although tests are set to resume this school year and continue next school year.
Moorhouse also said that in the transition from a single-lane pay scale to a more traditional multi-lane one, giving credit for years of service and education levels, some teachers have been getting less than they otherwise would.
Therefore, he said the system will give those affected teachers 25% of their lost raises per year for four years until they are made whole again.