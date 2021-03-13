KINGSPORT — How much will it cost to convert Sullivan North Middle/High School into the new Sevier Middle School?
Kingsport City Schools’ pending capital improvements, including millions of dollars in fixes for the new Sevier, was a major topic five of six Kingsport school board candidates addressed at a civic club forum on Friday.
It also will be the subject of a joint Board of Education and Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting tentatively set for March 23, Mayor and Kiwanis Club President Pat Shull announced at the club’s luncheon forum at the Food City Press Room.
The renovation of North into Sevier already has about $7 million in earmarked funding, including pending $3 million in coronavirus funding from the federal government. The current Sevier is to become the new home for Jackson Elementary.
The city bought the building from Sullivan County in 2016 for $20 million and will take possession in July, with the plan being to open it as the new Sevier in August 2022.
“We’ll see where that takes us,” Shull said at the end of the Kiwanis forum after announcing the March 23 joint BOE/BMA meeting.
School board President Jim Welch said details of the meeting still are being worked out but that it might be around 2 p.m. on March 23. Welch said it likely would follow a called school board meeting to consider a raise for Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse following his annual evaluation by staff.
Forum participants were newcomers Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Jamie Jackson and Melissa Woods and incumbent Eric Hyche. Newcomer Tyler Brooks did not attend, which Kiwanis officials said was because of his work schedule in law enforcement.
Incumbent Carrie Upshaw died in office and has been replaced by interim and former board member Tim Dean, who is not seeking election.
WHAT DID CANDIDATES SAY ABOUT CAPITAL PROJECTS?
Retired airline pilot Darnell said with school buildings averaging 70 years old, KCS may spend $20 million on North, while Lincoln Elementary parent Fletcher said it is important local contractors and services are used in the project and Hyche, who works in technology, said unspent contingencies and some fund balance can be used for North.
After the meeting, Hyche said the architect’s estimates for the North projects did not total $20 million but the project would be a sizable amount and beyond the $7 million.
“We will not be able to address all our capital needs without help from the city,” Hyche said during the forum.
Construction company co-owner Jackson said, “I’m frugal but I’m not cheap.” She said she can’t stand wasting money but as a former special education teacher sees the need for Americans with Disabilities access in buildings, including elementary schools without elevators.
Woods, former president of the Dobyns-Bennett High band boosters, said she is conservative and judicious but the BOE and BMA must work together.
WHAT WERE SOME OTHER QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS?
Asked if there needs to be more emphasis on basic civics, Woods said social studies and history need to teach “the good, the bad and the ugly” because “I want (civics) principles and values to be taught for generations to come.”
Jackson suggested an annual emphasis on things such as knowing local, state and federal officeholders, while Hyche said he supports civic education but folks need to realize putting more emphasis on that would mean cutting back instruction in other areas.
Fletcher said civics is needed for good citizenship, and Darnell said even high-achieving high school students can’t name a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
All five supported more dual enrollment at Dobyns-Bennett High School, with Hyche saying more Advanced Placement courses would be good, too, and Jackson lauding a General Assembly bill that would double free dual enrollment credits from two to four.