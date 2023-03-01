KINGSPORT — Kingsport Superintendent of Schools-elect Chris Hampton would receive annual pay of $180,000 for three years starting April 1.

That’s according to a draft contract the Board of Education discussed in a Tuesday night work session.

Chris Hampton

Hampton
Melissa Woods

Woods
Jim Welch

Welch
Todd Golden

Golden

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you