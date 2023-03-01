KINGSPORT — Kingsport Superintendent of Schools-elect Chris Hampton would receive annual pay of $180,000 for three years starting April 1.
That’s according to a draft contract the Board of Education discussed in a Tuesday night work session.
Hampton also would receive a home office allowance of $7,150 a year and a car allowance of $15,600 a year, as were provided to his immediate predecessor, Jeff Moorhouse, who retired Oct. 31. Hampton became interim superintendent Nov. 1.
However, the former Dobyns-Bennett High School principal declined an additional 2% increase in pay, home office and car allowance amounts over the term of the contract, which Moorhouse received.
Hampton would receive the standard 3% cost-of-living increase in pay, home office and care allowances and could be eligible for a one-time performance-type bonus of up to 4% a year if the board next month approves the proposed contract presented Tuesday.
After a search by the Tennessee School Boards Association drew Hampton and five other hopefuls, the five-member board Feb. 13 unanimously chose Hampton as its superintendent-elect without doing any interviews.
ROAD TO CONTRACT
The TSBA’s committee recommended Hampton as the only candidate who met the board’s criteria and did not recommend any others for consideration.
City Attorney Bart Rowlett wrote the draft Tuesday after discussions BOE President Melissa Woods had with Hampton, per the board’s vote for her to negotiate a draft contract with Hampton. The $180,000 was listed as the minimum pay in the TSBA call for applications the board approved late last year.
Woods told the board that during negotiations Hampton declined an annual 2% raise like the one in former Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse’s contract. That amount was above and beyond the annual cost-of-living increase, which has been 3% through Moorhouse’s tenure.
In addition, she said Hampton declined the 2% increases in pay, home office allowance and car allowance in the contract as Moorhouse and other predecessors, including Lyle Ailshie, had. Hampton later lauded Moorhouse and Ailshie, both former Greeneville City Schools superintendents hired by KCS, as having helped KCS stay on course during their tenures.
WELCH PROPOSES PERFORMANCE BONUS
Board member Jim Welch’s proposal for a performance bonus is based on the District Performance Indicator Scores, six metrics in the annual state report card.
Included in the draft contract language, it would give Hampton up to a 4% one-time bonus if the board approves the draft at its voting meeting Tuesday, March 14.
A 4% bonus would be $7,200. But based on the KCS State Report Card rankings for 2021-22, released last fall, the amount would have been about 2.33% based on a simple mathematical average of six metrics grades with a maximum score of 4 each.
Hampton said he had no immediate thoughts on Welch’s idea because he hadn’t heard about it until the Tuesday work session. The draft contract became public when it was emailed and presented in writing to board members Tuesday.
“I really haven’t had much opportunity to think about that,” Hampton said. “We haven’t discussed this in any way.”
Woods said she put the section into the draft at Welch’s suggestion.
GOLDEN RAISES RED FLAG
Board Vice President Todd Golden said he understood Welch’s idea but feared it could make Hampton appear to work to increase report card scores solely for the money, which Hampton and Welch agreed would not be the case.
“That’s not his motive,” Welch said to Golden, while Hampton later said, “It will not impact my efforts. I assure you of that.”
The Welch plan would not add to Hampton’s base pay and be based on the school district’s annual performance on the Tennessee State Report Card.
WHAT ARE SIX METRICS?
The six metrics used on the state report card Welch mentioned and the 2021-22 scores (in parenthesis, with 4 being best and 1 being worst) are:
• Academic achievement in grades 3-5 (3.5);
• Academic achievement in grades 6-8 (1.5);
• Academic achievement in grades 9-12 (4);
• Chronic truancy (1) (At 20%, Hampton in later remarks to the board said that needs to be a priority to reduce);
• Graduation rate (2);
• And English language proficiency (2).
That adds up to 14, and divided by six that would work out to a cumulative score of just more than 2.33 or 2.33%.