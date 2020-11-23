KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has cancelled its work session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24. The next meeting of the board will be its regularly scheduled business meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
Kingsport school board cancels November work session
Rick Wagner
Reporter
