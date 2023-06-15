KINGSPORT — If you think today’s technology is expensive, try multiplying the cost of a new Chromebook 1,000 times to serve thousands of elementary school students.

The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night voted 5-0 to buy 1,000 new Chromebooks for grades K-2 students at a cost of $353,000.

