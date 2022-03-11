KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education and the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen will hold a joint work session at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.
It will be in the Tennessee Room of the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield St., third floor, downtown Kingsport. The purpose of the joint work session is to discuss capital planning, the budget and other items.
Following the joint work session, the Kingsport Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. work session.
A copy of the agenda is available at www.kingsporttn.gov/government/agendas-minutes/ and clicking on the respective date, or at www.k12k.com and selecting the “Board” tab and then clicking on Board Docs and selecting the respective meeting date.
All city of Kingsport public meetings are conducted in accessible locations. If you require accommodations to participate in this meeting, these may be requested by calling (423) 229-9401, extension 5, or by emailing ADAContact@KingsportTN.gov at least 72 hours in advance. Copies of any documents used are available in accessible formats upon request.
All board meetings and work sessions are open to the public.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.