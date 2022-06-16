KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is upgrading video surveillance at its school facilities.
Board of Education Vice President Julie Byers said the move will help make campuses safer in troubled times while Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse called the action recommended by law enforcement “low-hanging fruit” among ways to protect students and staff.
The BOE voted 5-0 to approve spending $249,144.87 with Central Technologies for video surveillance equipment: $180,713.88 for a base bid on equipment to store videos on servers, and the rest to install new cameras at Robinson Middle School. The project is funded by Safe Schools grants and School Security and Technology Upgrades funds.
In addition, Chief Finance Officer David Frye said he will present a proposal next month to spend another $600,000 to $750,000 for new cameras for the rest of the city school system. He said fund balance would mainly be used as the funding source, and he added that the equipment would be installed over the next 12 months or so.
In light of the school shootings that have occurred nationwide in the past month, Byers said the money will be well-spent.
Moorhouse said that Jim Nash, chief student services officer, has met with Kingsport Police Department officials and the department’s school resource officers, all of whom he said highly recommended video surveillance upgrades during a recent safety audit.
Frye said that video surveillance needs at all school will be be examined. He noted that many schools have cameras that are a quarter-century old, but some, like Adams Elementary, have newer equipment.
In schools like Jackson Elementary, which could cease to be used in years to come if and when that school is moved to the current Sevier Middle, Frye said cameras would be upgraded, too.
The storage areas will be servers at the Administrative Support Center or Dobyns-Bennett High School, Frye said, adding that the cameras could be moved to other facilities, such as the former Sullivan North High School Kingsport City Schools bought and plans to convert into Sevier Middle, among other uses.
Near the end of the video discussion, Todd Golden suggested the system consider having the video company also install at least two cameras in the BOE meeting room.
The BOE is exploring installing cameras for an eventual livestream of meetings, in addition to the school system’s WCSK FM 90.3 live audio broadcasts of the meeting.
As previously reported, on Tuesday night the board approved two changes in the contract of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse by a 3-2 vote. In two 5-0 votes, the board also:
• Approved spending up to $270,600 on textbooks through a blanket approval of purchases through the Tennessee Book Company for the 2022-23 school year. However, not all the money will necessarily be spent.
• Approved an agreement with Cain Rash West Architects Inc. for $124,000 in architectural services for an enrollment and feasibility assessment on the school system as a whole. CRW is to sub out work on the enrollment component, the bulk of the work, to Cooperative Strategies LLC.
Cooperative Strategies bought out Dejong Richter, which did a facilities study for KCS in the mid-2010s. Doing a full analysis of all school buildings adds about $35,000 to the cost, with much of the rest the price of Cooperative Strategies’ work, Frye said.