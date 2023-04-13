KINGSPORT — If you like Coca-Cola or other Coke products, you’ll continue to be out of luck at J. Fred Johnson Stadium or venues of other Kingsport City Schools events.
Pepsico has a new three-year contract with KCS giving the company exclusive “beverage pouring rights” with the school system.
Chief Budget Officer David Frye Tuesday night at the Board of Education voting meeting presented the lone proposal for beverage pouring rights and advertising for KCS.
“The only proposal received by KCS was from Pepsico, which would provide product for purchases for three years made through internal concessions accounts, with a commission to be paid to each school based on their quantity sold,” the school system’s meeting notes sent out that night explained.
WHY ONLY ONE BID?
Following review, the agreement was approved by the BOE by a vote of 5-0. Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said he did not know why Coca-Cola did not bid on the beverage contract.
Although board member Julie Byers brought a Cherry Coke to the meeting and abstained on another contract that drew only one bid, she voted to award the bid to Pepsi.
The contract on which she abstained was for the refinishing of the Sevier Middle School gym floor.
“I think we need to be doing more due diligence toward our financial responsibility,” Byers said in an interview Wednesday afternoon, adding that she understands bidding out things and getting them awarded in a timely fashion but that maybe potential bidders need more time to put together bids.
Only bid one was received for the Sevier gym project. It came from Finchum Sports Floors LLC, approved in a 4-0 vote with Byers abstaining.
“The proposed project would replace the floor in the Sprankle Gymnasium and refinish the floor in the main gymnasium,” the meeting notes said. Sevier was the original home of Dobyns-Bennett High School, and the original parts of the building date back to 1926.
The total cost of the project bid, including architect fees, construction costs and a 6% contingency, is $219,938.
“Work would begin 14 days after receiving the notice to proceed and be completed by August 1, 2023,” the board notes said. Funding is to come from the School Capital Improvements Project.
OTHER ACTION
On other matters, the board in 5-0 votes approved:
• A recommended list of math resources, presented by Supervisor of Federal Programs Lamar Smith and Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Rhonda Stringham.
The resources were recommended by the KCS Math Instructional Materials Committee following review.
The committee followed the state textbook adoption process in accordance with the statutory requirements as set forth in Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-22 and the rules and policies of the State Textbook and Instructional Materials Quality Commission.
• The purchase of mathematics textbooks from Tennessee Book Company, the official State of Tennessee school book depository/distributor. The majority of KCS textbooks are purchased from Tennessee Book Company.
The recommended purchase was in the amount of $932,811. Funding for the mathematics textbook purchase would come from the current year General Purpose School Fund ($300,832.00) and ESSER (Elementary, Secondary Schools and Emergency Relief) 3.0 ($631,979.00).
• Renovations at D-B EXCEL. Two bids were received for the D-B EXCEL Life Safety Tenant Expansion and Renovation Project, which would allow for additional space to be utilized by D-B EXCEL students during the school day.
The lowest compliant base bid was from Comsa Construction. The total cost of the project bid, including alternates, architect fees, construction costs and a 6% contingency, is $196,225.00.
Funding for the project will be from the School Capital Improvements Project.
• Electrical upgrades to the Dobyns-Bennett information technology or IT room. One bid was received for the project, from Kingsport Armature & Electric Company, Inc.
The total cost of the project, including architect fees, construction costs and a 6% contingency is $159,870.00.
Work would begin 90 days after receiving the notice to proceed and be completed in 210 days. Funding will be from the School Capital Improvements Project (GP2301).
• Purchase of produce for KCS cafeterias, for which one bid was received from Crook Brothers. The contract is for a not-to-exceed amount of $150,000 for the period from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.
The agreement includes an option to renew the contract for up to three additional years in one-year increments, providing pricing and quality of service are acceptable.
All expenditures from this contract will be fully funded by the School Nutrition Services budget.
• School Nutrition Services purchase of food service equipment items for various school locations.
The request was to utilize the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with Tri-Mark Strategic Equipment LLC. The total amount of the equipment purchase was $314,851.84, which included delivery and installation of equipment at each location.