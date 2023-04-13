Kingsport Board of Education

KINGSPORT — If you like Coca-Cola or other Coke products, you’ll continue to be out of luck at J. Fred Johnson Stadium or venues of other Kingsport City Schools events.

Pepsico has a new three-year contract with KCS giving the company exclusive “beverage pouring rights” with the school system.

