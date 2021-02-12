KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools is on a roll when it comes to purchasing computers and improving internet access systemwide, as well as planning for a permanent traffic circle at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
The board on Tuesday evening approved various Chromebook and computer purchases for students, teachers and school resource officers at the regular meeting, as well as a contract for the circle design. The board also approved a systemwide elevator maintenance contract.
The traffic circle is meant to keep vehicles rolling safely and efficiently on the D-B campus, and the vote approved almost $20,000 in engineering work on a circle on Legion Drive, in front of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps building and behind the Civic Auditorium.
“I think people have looked at those jersey barriers down there as long as they want to look at them,” Board President Jim Welch said on Wednesday.
The Board of Education, meeting in regular session on Tuesday night, in 5-0 votes approved:
- A proposal presented by Chief Finance Officer David Frye for an agreement with Mattern & Craig Inc. for civil engineering services to construct a roundabout on Legion Drive at a cost of just less than $20,000.
The project would create a permanent roundabout structure, replacing the temporary setup.
This project has been anticipated as a part of the completion of the construction of the D-B Science and Technology Center and redesign of the parking/transportation patterns because of the new addition to D-B, according to Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True.
Services provided would include design and development, survey, construction documents, bidding and negotiation. The total fee for Mattern & Craig is $19,880, while Welch said the estimated construction cost could be about $50,000.
- A budget amendment and Chromebook purchase of more than $460,000.
Frye asked and was approved for funds from the unreserved fund balance to be used for the Chromebook purchases to get the devices in time for their arrival prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year. The vote budgets the funds as normal in the fiscal year 2021-22 Budget. Those funds would be left unspent and added back to the Unreserved Fund Balance at the end of fiscal year 2021-22.
Frye and Chief Technology Officer Tony Robinson presented the proposal for the purchase of student Chromebook devices, The total cost for the purchase of 1,385 devices will be $462,590.
- The actual purchase of 1,385 Lenovo Chromebooks is for the regular replacement cycle of devices, and the devices are for students entering sixth and ninth grades in the fall of 2021.
The purchase of the Lenovo 100e Chromebooks from Trafera, LLC utilizes the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) contract. Each Chromebook will cost $334, which includes the computer, Chrome license and service fees. Funding for the purchase would come from Fiscal Year 2021 funds.
- A bid to upgrade the fiber connections for Robinson Middle School, Sevier Middle School and Dobyns-Bennett High School, agreeing to spend just more than $45,000.
The recommendation by Robinson to award the bid to Personal Computer Systems was based on a review of five proposals. The bid by Personal Computer Systems was deemed to best meet the needs of the district.
The cost of the proposal, $45,021.41, would be funded through E-rate money, provided from the federal government for connectivity needs. This project will upgrade the fiber connections at the three schools. The project will begin April 1 with a projected start date of service July 1.
- A proposal, presented by Frye and Robinson, to purchase teacher and school resource officer (SRO) technology devices for more than $257,000 total.
Three vendors submitted proposals for 200 laptops and docking stations and four Optiplex 3070 devices. Dell submitted the low quote for both: $253,588 for laptops/docking stations and $3,166.36 for Optiplex 3070. The purchase replaces older computers currently in use by teachers and SROs.
Pricing is based on procurement cooperative agreements and bids from other state contracts. Funding for the purchase is available within the fiscal year 2002-21 technology budget.
- A proposal presented by Frye to enter into an agreement for elevator services across the district for just more than $40,000.
Currently, service calls for elevator repairs are billed individually when they occur. It is expected that entering into an annual service agreement will result in cost savings for the district.
The proposed contract is with Thyssenkrupp Elevator Corporation to provide elevator maintenance and repair services for eleven KCS facilities. The cost for the proposal is $40,260 for the first year. The proposal is for a five-year agreement and would utilize the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contract.