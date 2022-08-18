KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board has voted 4-1 to reimburse Kingsport up to $2.25 million if the city makes and wins a bid next month on the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its 16-acre campus.

The funding would come from the school system’s General Purpose School Fund Balance. Any amount higher than $2.25 million would be the responsibility of the city to fund.

