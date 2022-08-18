KINGSPORT — The Kingsport school board has voted 4-1 to reimburse Kingsport up to $2.25 million if the city makes and wins a bid next month on the former Colonial Heights Middle School and its 16-acre campus.
The funding would come from the school system’s General Purpose School Fund Balance. Any amount higher than $2.25 million would be the responsibility of the city to fund.
The Board of Education in a called meeting on Wednesday also accepted the more than $2.2 million low bid on HVAC replacement at Jefferson Elementary School, a project to be completed by May 31, beating the deadline to use the COVID-19 relief funding paying for the bulk of the project.
GOLDEN OPPOSES MIDDLE SCHOOL MOTION
School Board Vice President Todd Golden cast the lone no votes in putting the board on record requesting that the city bid on the property on its behalf and then setting the maximum amount the school system would take from its fund balance at $2.25 million.
Both were recommended by Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse, with input on the bid amount from Chief Finance Officer David Frye.
The minimum opening bid for the online auction, to go one week starting Monday, Sept. 19, is $2 million, already offered in an unsolicited letter from by the private Lakeway Christian Schools for conversion to use by Tri-Cities Christian Academy.
The school, built in 1957 with later additions, is 54,142 square feet on 16.21 acres with an estimated capacity as a middle school of 680. It includes a football field, track, gym, parking and an elevator.
School board member Julie Byers initially asked that no amount be used in the resolution, but Moorhouse said City Manager Chris McCartt and City Attorney Bart Rowlett said an amount was required, although Moorhouse said city leaders could choose to spend more with no promise of school system reimbursement.
“We have to print the number,” Moorhouse said. “If we didn’t have to declare (an amount), we’d be better off.”
School board member Brandon Fletcher asked if the county might delay the auction until an updated school facilities study is done in October, but BOE President Melissa Woods said the county school system is looking to get money from the property to work on schools it is using and doesn’t want the property to sit vacant.
Member Jim Welch said that is a concern of property owners in the neighborhood, which long ago came into the city limits, and Woods said the neighborhood around the school is pressing the board to sell the property.
Golden said he wanted to wait until the updated facilities study is done and like Welch said he has issues with the $2 million minimum bid. However, Welch said he knows of no other property in the area with the same access and other assets of Colonial Heights Middle. If the school system doesn’t at least try, he said it would be a lost opportunity, albeit an imperfect one.
Chief Student Services Officer Jim Nash presented information provided to the company doing the facilities update showing that Adams Elementary in the southwestern area of the city is already at 99% capacity, Jefferson Elementary at 102%, Johnson Elementary at 79% and Robinson Middle at 101%.
SCHOOL OVERCROWDING PROJECTED
With 18 developments either almost done, underway or planned representing a projected 3,122 housing units, Nash said the biggest need is in the southern areas of the city, with seven of the 18 developments in the Adams zone. Only Kennedy Elementary in Lynn Garden has no such developments planned, pending or done.
When and if those projects are completed, Nash said without rezoning Adams is projected at 153% capacity, Jefferson 104%, Jackson at 96%, Robinson Middle at 116% and Sevier Middle at 91%. The goal is about 80 or 85% capacity.
One of the largest developments in the southern area of the city is the recently annexed Fieldcrest, which is south of Indian Springs and just north of Sullivan County’s West Ridge High School. Fieldcrest has plans for 400 single-family homes, 400 apartments and 250 townhouses.
Nash said Fieldcrest is projected to generate 355 pre-K-12 students for Kingsport City Schools, about half elementary students, and the apartment development at the former Carolina Pottery site 46 students for KCS, again about half elementary students.
“This is what we know as of Aug. 17, 2022,” Moorhouse said. “We know that is going to continue development down that corridor.” He said the school system may have need for a new school in Colonial Heights and later a new school near Fieldcrest.
JEFFERSON HVAC PROJECT APPROVED
The Jefferson project’s low bid, approved 5-0 and one of two bids, was $2.285 million from S.B. White. The other bid opened Tuesday was $2.4 million. The board approved the low bid and a 6% contingency fee of $137,000. When added to the architect’s fee of $120,000, the total cost of the project is up to $2,542,000 and will go before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval at next week’s BMA meeting.
The bulk of the funding source is ESSER 2.0, or Elementary Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money, exhausting all that money to be spent or encumbered by June 30, Frye said.
Frye said the project also uses some of the ESSER 3.0 money with a later use-by date.
Frye said the new system has individual classroom heating and cooling systems that will bring in more outside air and that the work will be done on small groups of classrooms, which will be temporarily relocated to other areas in the up to a week it will take to finish installation in those rooms.