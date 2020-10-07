KINGSPORT — Next year’s calendar for Kingsport public schools looks a lot like this year’s calendar.
The Board of Education Tuesday adopted the 2021-22 calendar for Kingsport City Schools with an early August start and late May end.
The proposal, as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True, includes two full weeks at the winter break, full breaks in the fall and spring and a graduation date a week prior to Memorial Day.
The start date is Monday, Aug. 2, with fall break Oct. 11-15 and two mid-semester staff learning days on Oct. 22 and March 14.
School board members last month had indicated an interest in moving the mid-semester learning days to in effect add to the fall and spring breaks, but the Oct. 22 date is a planned regionwide teacher in-service day, and tacking the March in-service day to spring break could encourage teachers to take personal days and miss in-service, Superintendent of Schools Jeff Moorhouse said.
The Thanksgiving break is Nov. 24-26, winter break is Dec. 20 through Jan. 3 with school resuming for students Jan. 4. Spring break is March 28-April 1, and the last student day is May 19. Graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.
The school board voted 5-0 to approve the calendar as proposed, along with the designated holiday schedule for 12-month employees.
On other matters, the board:
• Learned from Moorhouse that after the end of the first nine weeks and fall break next week, effective Oct. 19, about 400 Remote Choice Learning (RCL) students are switching from RCL to face-to-face learning in grades pre-K through 8. The next time such switching is allowed will be after winter break for grades pre-K through 12.
The system has about 7,700 students, and this move marks the third week of face-to-face learning having in-person instruction each day at school instead of hybrid learning.
Moorhouse also urged students, staff and the community to continue social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing to keep COVID-19 cases down.
• Approved renewal for the Camelot Care Centers Inc. memorandum of understanding for 2020-21 to increase the number of mental health counselors from five last year to nine this year, adding some at the middle and high school levels.
• Heard a report from Chief Secondary Officer Brian Cinnamon and Dobyns-Bennett science teachers Evie Lafollette and Amanda Blackburn about the BioBuilder program.
The science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is focused on synthetic biology and allows students of all ability levels to integrate biology and engineering through hands-on lessons and labs.
Lafollette said all students, including those in special education, are involved in the program that Blackburn said uses equipment normally used in college. Examples of projects were genetically modifying bacteria to smell like bananas and genetically changing banana colors.
A “Shark Tank” type exercise put students in the role of biotech inventors laying out plans for growing corn in colder climates, regrowing human organs using starfish genes and making the sea plastic-free. The program is in its third year.
• Heard from D-B senior Matthew Nash, who has already completed 27 college credit hours, his combination welding certificate and his first year of college.
He is starting his associate’s degree and will be able to walk at the Northeast State Community College graduation ceremony this December. Moorhouse said Matthew is part of the first group of students getting a welding certificate in a program that started this summer.