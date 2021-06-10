KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School maintenance projects and related expenses of more than $1.71 million are moving forward, thanks to Tuesday night votes of the Kingsport Board of Education.
And so is an elementary school rezoning involving three elementary schools and about 100 students.
All votes were 3-0 with two absent. President Jim Welch and members Eric Hyche and Tim Dean attended, while Todd Golden and Vice President Julie Byers were absent. The board also voted in its annual board reorganization to keep Welch as president and Byers as vice president.
WHAT WERE THE D-B PROJECTS?
The school board approved an agreement with Thompson & Litton of $361,442.88 for architectural services at D-B for roofing and pool dehumidification plus reimbursable expenses not to exceed $5,000.
The three major D-B construction projects are reroofing of the school, architectural cost of $313,666.44; reroofing of the Buck Van Huss Dome, architectural cost of $30,526.44; and replacement of the pool dehumidification system, architectural cost of $17,250.
The big ticket move forward came when the board approved a bid of $1.324 million from S.B. White Company for a cooling tower replacement and a 6% contingency of $79,440.
Four bids were received for the cooling tower replacement project, two of which were non-compliant. The low compliant bid approved was from S.B. White for $1,324,000. The total cost of the project, including an architect’s fee of $30,000 and a 6% contingency of $79,440, is $1,433,440 and will be funded by ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 3.0 funds.
ON OTHER MATTERS, THE BOARD:
• Approved elementary school zone changes to help alleviate overcrowding at Adams Elementary, boost enrollment at Lincoln Elementary and solve a safety issue at Johnson Elementary.
The proposed zoning changes would take effect for the 2021-22 school year, though any rezoned students who wish to remain in their currently zoned school through fifth grade could do so but must have their own transportation.
Individuals impacted by the zoning change will receive direct communication, by email or U.S. mail, in the coming days from the KCS Student Services Department notifying them of the zoning change for their residence. This communication will also include details on how to communicate with KCS regarding which school the child chooses to attend during the 2021-22 school year;
• Had a recognition by Mayor Pat Shull thanking Board Member Eric Hyche for his service as a KCS Board of Education member.
Hyche was appointed to the board in 2014 to complete a one-year term of service created by a board member resignation. He was elected to the board in 2015 for a two-year term ending in 2017, was elected board president in July 2016 and was re-elected for a four-year term on the Board in 2017.
However, Hyche did not win re-election in the May city election, and Tuesday marked his last scheduled voting meeting;
• Had a presentation by state Reps. John Crawford and Bud Hulsey recognizing D-B Principal Dr. Chris Hampton and KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse for being named regional Principal of the Year and Superintendent of the Year, respectively.
• Recognized the D-B Science and Technology Center for winning the Tennessee Concrete Association’s Architectural and Engineering Award.
D-B was named the best of all buildings nominated in the state of Tennessee and also won the Grand Champion Award, which includes all nominated concrete projects in the state of Tennessee. The award recipients were Ready Mix USA, Burwil Construction, Perkins and Will Architects, Haun Concrete Construction and the City of Kingsport/Kingsport City Schools;
• Recognized the Robinson Middle School Science Olympiad team for recently winning the overall Tennessee Division B Team tournament, marking the first state win for Robinson; and
• Reviewed a report on the KCS use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Dr. Rhonda Stringham, assistant superintendent of instruction, said the 2021-22 school year ESSER funding for KCS are ESSER 1.0 of $1,685,794.98, ESSER 2.0 of $7,603,109.14 and ESSER 3.0 of $17,075,503.09.