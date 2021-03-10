KINGSPORT — Most every Kingsport City Schools’ full-time employee should receive a $1,000 COVID-19 bonus in his or her paycheck on April 16, while most part-time employees are to get a $500 COVID-19 bonus.
That is more than double what a Tennessee-funded bonus would have been for teachers alone, and it includes all employees, including but not limited to bus drivers, school nutrition workers and teacher aides.
For those employed by or after Jan. 1, 2021, the bonuses fall to $500 and $250, respectively.
In all cases, employees must still be on the payroll as of April 9, and school system officials said substitute teachers don’t get these bonuses because they work for a private employment agency and already have received extra COVID-19 pay.
The Board of Education approved those bonuses at its Tuesday meeting and afterward approved a budget amendment that included a funding mechanism for the raises and other things, including millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief money funneled through Tennessee. The largest single chunk of that was $3 million going to the heating and cooling system improvements at the new Sevier Middle School to be located at the current Sullivan North Middle/High School.
The state is providing $308,500 for bonuses that would have worked out to $416 per teacher for 630 licensed employees. However, the board’s vote takes just less than $1 million in COVID relief money and adds it to that $308,500 for a total of $1,287,300 to cover COVID-19 bonuses for all employees, not just teachers, Chief Finance Officer David Frye explained to the board before the votes.
Two board members questioned the budget amendment, and one questioned the bonuses, but both were satisfied with the answers they got and joined in on 5-0 votes for both items.
Member Tim Dean asked why the compensation seems to indicate all employees have done an equal job in responding to the pandemic.
“Everybody in our society has gone beyond the call of duty,” Dean said, wondering aloud if the across-the-board bonuses would hurt employee morale and saying he hopes immediate supervisors will at least verbally reward employees they know have gone beyond what many did.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse responded that “culture is just as important as compensation” for teachers and other employees and that trying to figure out which employees may have performed more above and beyond than others would damage morale, not help boost it.
“I’ve not seen anybody without a hand on an oar rowing like crazy,” Moorhouse said of his visits to schools during the pandemic.
“It takes everybody doing their thing to win the games,” Moorhouse said of a basketball team analogy in which winning takes a player who scores 20 points in a game, one who scores four and one who gets five rebounds.
Further, he said the top questions potential future teachers ask when deciding whether to apply is about teacher support, advancement opportunity and professional development as well as pay.
Members Todd Golden and Eric Hyche said they understood Dean’s concern, with Golden saying there is no perfect way to reward employees for working through a pandemic and Hyche saying that “merit-based compensation is not part of the culture of public education.”
On another matter, board Vice President Julie Byers questioned the passage of Budget Amendment No. 2 that specifies local money going toward playground projects. The board had already approved money for the engineering and design of them, but she said the board hasn’t discussed in-depth her concern that the city of Kingsport should fund some of the playground projects since they are used by the public, not just the school system.
However, Byers said she had no problem with federal COVID-19 relief money going toward the Lincoln Elementary Playground project and said she was satisfied with an explanation by board President Jim Welch and Frye that the board wouldn’t vote on actually funding any of the playground projects until the April board meeting.
The amendment includes a series of changes, including shifting left-over funds from capital projects to the North renovations of more than $2.9 million, giving the project $4,089,746 million in renovation money plus the $3 million in COVID-19 money for heating and cooling.