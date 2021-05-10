KINGSPORT — At more than $108 million, Kingsport City Schools for 2021-22 has the largest proposed combined budget Chief Finance Officer David Frye said he's ever overseen.
However, more than $17 million of that is ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, federal money to offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will go to offset learning loss as well as things such as roofs and improved heating and cooling and air filtration systems.
The Board of Education voted 5-0 to approve an $81,234,400 general purpose school budget, part of an overall revenue and spending plan of $108,371,215. The rest of the budget is a self-supporting school nutrition budget of $3,680,700, a federal projects budget of $22,403,109 including $17,075,503 in ESSER funds, and a special projects budget of $1,053,006.
"It's the first budget I've had that's over $100 million," Frye told the board before its vote. The proposal will next go before the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen at a Thursday meeting and must be approved by the BMA before taking effect on July 1.
Frye said the budget proposal would require no new city contribution, staying with the current $11,245,300 city transfer to the school budget, and has a debt service decrease of $510,500 from debt that has rolled off, leaving a debt payment of $2,632,600.
The general purpose school budget is $1,110,900 more than the 2020-21 budget and includes a 2% step increase and certified employee step increase, as well as money to help bring teachers behind on the years of experience step scale up one-fourth of the way. Those raises cost $1,338,200.
It includes only one new position, costing $50,000: a new maintenance position for the new Sevier Middle to be housed in the current Sullivan South High/Middle School complex to open as Sevier in August 2023.
The board also reviewed new "Health and Safety Protocols" that sparked a more than hour-long discussion of whether the board should have to approve the document from Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse that will govern summer school.
The mask mandate is gone effective May 20, per a decision by Moorhouse, except for students and staff required to wear masks on any school bus, considered public transportation and mandated to have mask wearing by federal regulations — as are public transportation, including other buses, airplanes and trains.
School board member Todd Golden said he thought the school board should vote on the document, effective May 24, to make it clear the Sullivan County Regional Health Department would have to give written notification of any contact tracing resulting in quarantines for students, faculty or staff at summer school. But the board could not vote Monday because it was not advertised for the meeting agenda.
Moorhouse said that he's discussed that with the department twice. City Attorney Mike Billingsley at the meeting said if the pandemic worsens, the school system would have to follow the directions of the health department.
The document, however, says the health department would be responsible for positive COVID-19 tests after notification by KCS. "Any further action in response to the positive test will be initiated and completed by the SCRHD," the protocol said.
However, after the discussion, Golden said he would be good with the school board getting a report from Moorhouse in July on how the summer protocols work and a recommendation for the start of school Aug. 2.
The document recommends but does not require students, staff and visitors to wear face masks indoors and said hand sanitizer and hand washing "will take place," while physical distancing should take place "whenever possible."