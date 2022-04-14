KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has amended its agenda for its previously announced called meeting to add Sullivan North High School renovations.
The meeting will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, in the Tennessee Room at the KCS Administrative Support Center, 400 Clinchfield Street, third floor, downtown Kingsport. The purpose of the called meeting will be to consider approval of a bid regarding cooling tower relocation from the former Sullivan North High campus to Robinson Middle School, as well as the added item to consider a bid for the renovation of the former Sullivan North High into the new Sevier Middle.
Immediately following the called meeting, the board will hold a regularly scheduled work session. All board meetings and work sessions are open to the public.
