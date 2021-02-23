KINGSPORT — Parents of Kingsport City Schools students spoke and school system officials listened and acted accordingly.
That means the fall break of 2021 will remain as it was originally set, and families with vacations set or potential vacation plans for the week of Oct. 11-15 will not be affected.
"We are at this point asking to withdraw the administrative recommendation," Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True Tuesday night told the Board of Education of the initial proposal to change fall break to Oct. 4-8.
True's comments referred to an earlier recommendation to move fall break to a week in which Dobyns-Bennett High School football had a bye week. That schedule wasn't set until well after the BOE had approved the initial calendar in October 2020.
"It was a mix of people who had already made plans ... or anticipation of plans based on the originally scheduled week," True said after the meeting and a work session that followed.
The Friday with no game is Oct. 8, 2021. However, that wasn't known back in October of 2020 when the school board voted on the 2021-22 school year calendar. That's because the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association or TSSAA had not set football schedules for 2021.
It sets such football calendars on two-year cycles, and 2021 was the year it was set for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
The board had tabled action on moving fall break for the 2021-22 academic year during its Feb. 9 meeting to allow more feedback from parents, and True said he and BOE President Jim Welch had an overwhelming email response supporting to keep fall break Oct. 11-15 instead of Oct. 4-8.
However, the BOE in the called meeting Tuesday did make a 2021-22 calendar change because of its Feb. 9 vote to move spring break to coincide with the 2022 overseas trip of the D-B band to the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Dublin, Ireland.
The board voted 5-0 to reset a teacher in-service day from Monday, March 14 to Monday, March 21. The board vote earlier this month was to move spring break from March 28-April 1 to March 14-18 so band students and staff would not miss as much instructional time.
The board made that decision without getting parental feedback because the dates in question were more than a year in the future, compared to the closer proximity of the fall break changes, Welch said.
At the Feb. 9 meeting, the board also moved the 2021 and 2022 D-B graduations from Saturday morning back to Friday evening, a change the D-B administration said was warranted following positive input from an evening graduation held for 2020 over the summer. The in-person May graduation was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.