KINGSPORT — On Friday afternoon, Roosevelt Elementary School Registered Nurse Cheryl Weston became the first school nurse in Kingsport City Schools to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I feel good,” said Weston, who had to stay where she received the vaccine for half an hour to be sure of no bad side effects. “I was really monitoring how I felt the first 30 minutes.” She is to receive a second shot of the Pfizer vaccine in 21 days.
Weston received the vaccine at about 2:35 p.m. from an area medical provider. That was earlier than made available to the other 17 full-time nurses in KCS, who Nursing Supervisor Vicki Johnston said are expected to receive their doses from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department sometime next week. Johnston and Weston said the early vaccine was because Weston participated in a clinical trial of the Pfizer vaccine at Holston Medical Group but received a placebo, so she was eligible for the real vaccine.
Weston told two reporters she was told the injection might cause the same things a flu shot could, including soreness, headache and fever.
“I know 100% you cannot get COVID from this,” Weston said of the vaccine, which she said has no virus in it.
Weston has been a nurse for 10 years with Kingsport City Schools, including five at Roosevelt.