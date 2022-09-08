Johnson City Schools logo
NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year.

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year and nine finalists for Supervisor of the Year awards.

Kyle Loudermilk

Dr. Kyle Loudermilk, 2022-23 principal of Sevier Middle School
Greg Wallace

Greg Wallace, supervisor of safety and mental health for the Johnson City school system

