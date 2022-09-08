NASHVILLE — Kyle Loudermilk of Kingsport City Schools is a finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year, and Greg Wallace of Johnson City Schools is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year.
Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the nine finalists for the 2022-23 Tennessee Principal of the Year and nine finalists for Supervisor of the Year awards.
Loudermilk is a former Jackson Elementary principal who was named earlier this year the new principal at Sevier Middle School. Wallace is supervisor of safety and mental health for the Johnson City school system.
BACKGROUND ON EACH FINALIST
Loudermilk has been associate principal at Sevier, taught at the elementary level, served as a data analyst for the Tennessee Department of Education and was an associate and interim assistant principal at Robinson Middle.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary studies from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in administration from Union College, an educational specialist degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate in school leadership from East Tennessee State University.
Wallace has worked for Johnson City Schools in his current position since 2005 and was a finalist for superintendent there in 2017.
The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each grand division: West, Middle and East. Loudermilk and Wallace are from the CORE region of First Tennessee in the East grand division.
Both sets of finalists will proceed to an in-person interview that will be held in the coming weeks, when each will meet with a panel of interviewers made up of department staff and other education leaders.
Winners for each Grand Division and the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year will be selected from this group and announced at the Tennessee Principal and Supervisor of the Year Celebration held later this fall.
“Principals and supervisors play a foundational role in the success of their teachers and students, and we are fortunate to have so many incredible principals and supervisors in the state of Tennessee,” Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said. “I am inspired by these outstanding leaders that continually work to support students and school communities across Tennessee.”
The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is awarded annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school.
To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of one year of experience as a principal and a minimum of three years of experience in public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.
“Congratulations to all of the Tennessee Principal of the Year finalists,” Tyler Salyer, 2021-22 Tennessee Principal of the Year, said in a news release. “A principal’s work is a work of the heart. You all know that the work of the principalship can be tiresome and stressful, but what drives us is knowing that our impact is eternal. The sacrifices that are made are worth it and you make them selflessly every day. Through your commitment, dedication, and support, you are making a difference in the lives of students and families across our great state. Press on, and again congratulations on your accomplishment.”
Also each year, an outstanding public school supervisor earns the Tennessee Supervisor of the Year award. To qualify, candidates must demonstrate a record of implementing innovative programs and managing and motivating students and faculties.
In addition, the nominees must have a minimum of three years' experience as an administrator and a minimum of five years' experience in Tennessee public schools.
“Congratulations to all finalists for Supervisor of the Year,” said Rory Hinson, 2021-22 Tennessee Supervisor of the Year. “You work tirelessly each day to ensure school administrators, teachers, and students are successful. I know you are excited to be able to showcase the great things that are being done in your district.”
To learn more about the Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards, go online to https://www.tn.gov/education/teaching-in-tennessee/educational-recognition.html.