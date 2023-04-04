KINGSPORT — The naming or renaming of public property in Kingsport soon may have a policy.
It all started earlier this year when a city aldermen wanted to honor two long-time public servants who served on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
So the board is on the verge of a new naming and renaming policy for public spaces, buildings and facilities, and the new policy may be used Tuesday night to memorialize the two leaders.
If Alderman Paul Montgomery’s proposal goes as planned Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will name its meeting room in City Hall to honor late city leaders Ruth Montgomery and Richard Watterson.
First, however, the seven-member board is to consider a facility naming policy at the voting meeting. It addresses naming or renaming “public buildings, infrastructure, prominent public spaces, and facilities owned by the City of Kingsport.”
WHO WOULD BE HONORED?
Alderman Montgomery wants to honor former Mayor Montgomery, no relation to Alderman Montgomery but a former state representative, state senator and Sullivan County commissioner, and Watterson, the first Black member of the BMA followed by Nathan Vaughn later as the second.
The former mayor and vice mayor are deceased, and the alderman said he’s simply trying to honor them by naming the room in a proposal made about two months ago. Ruth Montgomery died in October of 2020 at age 92, while Watterson died at 94 in January of 2021.
DRAFT TO BE CHANGED
The board reviewed the draft policy at the meeting, emblazoned with the word “draft” across it. The policy would exclude Kingsport City Schools, for which the Board of Education would retain naming and renaming rights.
The draft, via the request of Vice Mayor Colette George, is to be amended before the vote to include a mention that renaming or naming buildings, other public facilities and public spaces to reflect a paid sponsorship is handled separately and on a case-by-case basis.
For instance, City Attorney Bart Rowlett said the Holston Medical Group sponsorship of the Aquatic Center and Eastman Credit Union’s sponsoring of the Lazy River there would require board action to renew, revoke or change. Most such agreements are a contract of sorts between the city and a benefactor donating money for facilities and spaces.
Hunter Wright Stadium, which opened in 1995 and where the Kingsport Axmen play baseball, is named after a former mayor, but unlike Montgomery and Watterson, Wright is still living.
George said that everything from Bays Mountain Park park benches to the Miracle Field and Allandale Mansion area could be revenue sources with sponsorships. However, she said that those sponsorships need an end date and should be addressed in the policy.
“Do you have to constantly replace that bench and keep the name for eternity?” George asked.
City Manager Chris McCartt pointed out that such private use of public property has a limit if public bonds are used to finance the property or improvements to it.
Rowlett also pointed out that the draft policy says the BMA reserved the right to change an assigned name at any time.
George, who said she is not a fan of memorial namings, said she thought that the namings or renamings not related to sponsorships should be done maybe once a year.
However, George and Alderman James Phillips said that the down side to that is that a competition of sorts to name rooms, buildings and other public spaces could break out at an annual naming meeting, especially if only one proposed naming or renaming is presented a year.
BACK TO THE START
Alderman Montgomery said he simply wants to honor two long-time city leaders by giving the moniker the Ruth Montgomery and Richard Watterson Meeting Room to the third-floor room at City Hall.
Mayor Pat Shull said he’d prefer the policy be on the board’s April agenda to give time for more review by board members, but Alderman Montgomery requested and got the new policy vote on the Tuesday agenda.
Later in the meeting, if the policy is approved, Alderman Montgomery said he would use the new policy for the first time by moving to name the meeting room for Montgomery and Watterson.
The BMA meeting starts 7 p.m. Tuesday in the third floor meeting room or board room of City Hall, 415 Board St.
Following is the text of the draft policy the board reviewed Monday afternoon:CITY OF KINGSPORT, TENNESSEE
PUBLIC BUILDING, INFRASTRUCTURE, & FACILITY NAMING POLICY
I. Purpose: This document outlines the policy of the City of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen with respect to the naming of public buildings, infrastructure, prominent public spaces, and facilities owned by the City of Kingsport;
II. Authorization: Except as otherwise provided herein, the authority to name or rename all municipally owned public buildings, infrastructure, prominent public spaces and facilities ultimately rests with the City of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Any naming or renaming shall require adoption of a formal Resolution by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen authorizing such designation;
Ill.Qualifying Name: In order to qualify for consideration, proposed names must relate to one or more of the following categories:
a. Geographic location to facility;
b. An outstanding feature;
c. Historic site, event or individual;
d. Names of local significance;
e. Names of individuals or organizations that have made a substantial contribution in service or substantial financial contribution for acquisition/development/construction;
f. Individuals recognized nationally or internationally as having made a significant contribution to the humanities, arts, science, or government;
g. Individuals or organizations that have made significant documented contributions to the city or the community at large;
h. Individuals from City of Kingsport who distinguished themselves in lifetime service or career over an extended number of years bringing pride, local, regional, state-wide or national recognition to themselves and City of Kingsport.
IV. Process:
1. In General: At its discretion, the City of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen may formally solicit and/or consider recommendations for the naming of public buildings, infrastructure, and facilities from:
a. City of Kingsport citizens;
b. Civic organizations or groups
c. Residents and businesses that are situated near, beside, or across from the public building, infrastructure or facility considered for naming;
d. Established boards and commissions of City of Kingsport including but not limited to the City of Kingsport Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and the City of Kingsport Regional Planning Commission;
e. City staff;
f. Other committees or groups that have an interest in public building, infrastructure, or facility;
g. Other entities or groups that the City of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen may consider or designate;
2. Naming of School Buildings and Facilities:
Shall be the responsibility of the Kingsport Board of Education through whatever process is deemed suitable to the Board of Education.
V. Renaming — A request to rename public buildings, infrastructure, prominent public space, or facilities will be considered only under specific conditions and will be strictly evaluated to ensure that any change in name would not diminish the original name justification or discount the value of the original name;
Consideration may be entertained if any of the following apply:
a. The name of an existing building, infrastructure, or facility from an earlier time no longer has relevance, significance or has been tarnished or diminished;
b. The proposed renaming of a building, infrastructure or facility has a cross-section of community support based on the documented contributions the individual organization has made specifically to the City, community, department, school or program;
c. The overall process for renaming beyond what has been outlined in this section shall follow sections I-IV of this policy;
VI. Removal of Name: The City of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen reserves the right to remove a name associated with any public building, infrastructure, prominent public space, and facility owned by the City of Kingsport at any time if in the best interests of the City.
VII. Policy Amendment: The City of Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen may, in its discretion, establish or amend the process or procedure for the naming of public buildings, infrastructure, or facilities of the City of Kingsport.