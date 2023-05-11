KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is moving ahead with the 2023-24 budget process after hearing a presentation Thursday afternoon on the city school system’s proposed budget.
Following the presentation and a few questions and comments on the school budget and the overall city budget for 2023-24, the board in the work session reached an informal consensus to continue on the previously announced path forward to approving the city budget, including the school budget, before the fiscal year starts July 1.
The bottom line is the city budget won’t include an increase in the city property tax rate, even though the city was faced with a shortfall of $3.4 million.
A public notice on the budget process is to be in the May 20 Kingsport Times News, followed by first reading of the budget at the June 6 BMA meeting, second and final reading June 20 and the budget to take effect July 1, with debt bonds to be issued later that month.
OVERALL BUDGET OVERVIEW
“I’m comfortable with the discussions and presentations,” Vice Mayor Colette George said near the end of the meeting. “It’s hard to stomach this type of inflation.”
She was referring to city projects planned up to 10 years ago, like the repair and repaving of Main Street, but costing much more than proposed then because of post-COVID-19 inflation. “It’s hard to plan,” Alderman Tommy Olterman added.
Alderman James Phillips said that is why the city should move as quickly as possible on the project to reinforce the wooden structure of the Buck Van Huss Dome, part of a $21 million renovation of areas in and around the iconic Dobyns-Bennett High School basketball venue dating back to 1968.
The structure of the dome was deemed unsafe early in the fall 2022 semester, and steel is to be used to reinforce it. The temporary home to D-B basketball and some other sports is the former Sullivan North High gym.
“The faster you can go on that dome, the better,” Phillips said.
The city has been faced with a $3.4 million budget shortfall from a change in property tax revenue, but leaders decided to shift funds around and issue bonds for the dome, library renovations, a new justice center and other infrastructure needs this summer instead of cutting services or raising property taxes.
SCHOOL BUDGET OVERVIEW
Meanwhile, Kingsport City Schools Chief Finance Officer David Frye, with help from Superintendent Chris Hampton, presented the 2023-24 Board of Education-approved budget of $111,114,584, not including such capital projects as the dome.
The budget breaks down as follows: a General Purpose School Fund of $99,778,800, a self- and federally supported School Nutrition Fund of $4,287,800, a Federal Projects Fund of $6,232,864 and a School Special Projects Fund of $815,120.
It is the first budget funded by the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, better known as TISA. It is student based, giving a funding for all students and weighted funding for things such as special education students, career technical students and those who need help, as well as learning opportunities outside the classroom.
Those are split 30% local and 70% state.
In addition, it will provide yet-to-be determined outcomes funding for academic achievement, expected to be announced around September, and direct funding for learning outside the classroom, also yet to be announced.
Likely changes to the budget after the fiscal year starts are offsets in revenue from Tennessee to cover much of the cost of school resource officers or SROs in every school, but with a catch.
The state will pay only for one SRO for Dobyns-Bennett High School, D-B EXCEL and Cora Cox Academy, which are at three different buildings. D-B has two and the other two schools one each. But the $1,040,000 for SROs in every building will be mostly offset by the state, officials said.
Phillips asked about having more early childhood learning center spaces in the system, and Hampton responded that the five-year capital plan is to add such space at the former Sullivan North High School, also home to the Tribe Athletic Center, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology career technical classes and a planned new 750-student elementary school.
“The biggest factor is space,” Frye said of early childhood offerings now at the Palmer Center and two elementary schools.
As for learning loss during and after COVID, Alderwoman Betsy Cooper, a former teacher, said she fears the most impacted are this year’s second graders, who basically did kindergarten virtually.
Hampton said the school system has found learning loss is real through standardized testing and benchmark tests but that for 2023 D-B will break all scholarship and recognition records, including three military academy appointments and two soon-to-be-announced Haslam Schools.
The school budget also included money to fund a Child Find position, which identified preschool students with learning disabilities and issues who would benefit from early intervention.
“So much you see in this budget is to climb out of these post-pandemic years,” Hampton said. He said one of the most troubling issues for the school after COVID has been attendance drops.
He said attendance is down and that 20% of KCS students are identified as chronically truant, defined as missing more than 10% of school days.
“For a year and a half, society made it acceptable not to come to school,” Hampton said.