KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is moving ahead with the 2023-24 budget process after hearing a presentation Thursday afternoon on the city school system’s proposed budget.

Following the presentation and a few questions and comments on the school budget and the overall city budget for 2023-24, the board in the work session reached an informal consensus to continue on the previously announced path forward to approving the city budget, including the school budget, before the fiscal year starts July 1.

