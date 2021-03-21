KINGSPORT — Kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at all Kingsport elementary schools.
Only Kingsport residents with children 5 years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2021, are eligible for kindergarten. It isn’t necessary to bring the children to registration. Masks are required.
Parents/guardians must register at the school zoned for their residence; only parents or legal guardians may complete student registration documentation.
Parents/guardians must bring the following to kindergarten registration:
1. Original birth certificate (not a mother’s copy).
2. Last four digits of Social Security number (optional).
3. Custodial documents (if applicable).
4. Proof of up-to-date Tennessee state immunization with confirmation of medical examination.
5. Proof of residency (mortgage statement, formal rental lease, property tax receipt or most recent water/electric bill).
Children will not be allowed to attend school until all of the documentation listed above is provided. To find the school for which your child is zoned, refer to the Kingsport Street Directory listed under the “Registration” link on www.k12k.com.
For more information on kindergarten registration or zoning, contact Kingsport City Schools Administrative Support Center at (423) 378-2100 or click the “Registration” link on www.k12k.com.